GYMNASTICS
Achiever gymnastics results from Saginaw Invitational
Level 4: Individual
Division 2 — 6-year-olds — Lawson Baker, Burneyville, OK, first in floor, first in pommel horse, first in rings, first in vault, first in parallel bars, first in horizontal bars, first in all around
Division 1 — 7-year-olds — George Fields, Lake Dallas, fourth in rings
Division 1 — 10 -year-olds — McCray Smart, Paradise, second in floor, second in pommel horse, second in rings, first in vault, first in parallel bars, second in horizontal bars, second in all around
Level 5: Individual
Division 2 — 7/8-year-olds — Ashton Nowicki, Ponder, third in floor, third in parallel bars, third in rings, first in vault, third in horizontal bars, third in all around
Division 2 — 11+-year-olds — Justin Brainard, Corinth, third in floor, second in pommel horse, second in rings, second in vault, second in parallel bars, second in horizontal bars, second in all around; Ezra Beisecker, Gainesville, second in floor, third in pommel horse, third in rings. second in vault, third in parallel bars, third in horizontal bars, third in all around.
Division 1 — 8-year-olds — Xander Brage, Denton, third in pommel horse, third in rings, fourth in parallel bars; Laif Doucette, Denton, second in vault.
Division 1 — 9-year-olds — William Russell, Denton, fifth in pommel horse; James Davenport, Trophy Club, fifth in pommel horse, fifth in vault.
Division 1 — 10-year-olds — Yubin Layman, Corinth, fourth in parallel bars.
Division 1 — 12+ -year-olds — Max Briggle, Denton, second in floor, second in pommel horse, fifth in vault, fifth in parallel bars, fifth in all around.
Level 6: Individual
Division 1 — 11+-year-olds — Thorson Hawley, Denton, fifth in floor, third in pommel horse, second in rings, second in vault, third in parallel bars, fifth in horizonal bars, fifth in all around.
Division 1 — 10-year-olds — Luke Griffin, Double Oak, third in pommel horse, fifth in rings, third in fault, fourth in parallel bars, fifth in horizontal bars, fifth in all around.
Level 7: Individual
Division 2 — 10-year-olds — Evan Payne, Argyle, fifth in floor, fifth in pommel horse, first in rings, fifth in vault, first in parallel bars, fourth in horizontal bars, fourth in all around.
Level 8: Individual
Junior Olympic — 12-year-olds — Collin Griffeth, Argyle, third in floor, fourth in rings; Isaac Griffin, Double Oak, first in pommel horse, fourth in rings, fourth in vault, fourth in parallel bars, fourth in all around.
Level 9: Individual
Junior Olympic — 14-year-olds — Colby Aranda, Grapevine, third in floor, first in rings, first in vault, third in all around.
Level 10: Individual
Junior Olympic — 14-year-olds — Will Kudlac, Pilot Point, second in floor.