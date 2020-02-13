Gymnastics
Achievers Gymnastics
Meet results from Red River Rivalry, McKinney.
XCEL Bronze -- Maddy Knipe, Corinth, first in vault, in floor, and in all around, second on beam, and fourth on bars; Annelise Dandrea, Lantana, first on bars, second in floor and in all around, and third in vault and on beam; Abi Zwaska, Pilot Point, first on beam, second in vault, third in floor and in all around, fifth on bars; Jade Dickson, Denton, second on bars, fourth in vault, on beam, and in all around, and fifth in floor; Savannah Swartwood, Denton, second on bars, third in floor, fourth in vault, and fifth on beam and in all around
XCEL Silver, Division 3 -- Kailey Riley, Valley View, second on bars, on beam, in floor, and in all around and third in vault
XCEL Gold, Division 3 -- Astrid Giron, Lantana, first in vault and on bars, third in all around, eighth on beam, and ninth in floor; Emily Wegner, Keller, second on beam, fourth in floor, sixth in vault and in all around, and ninth on bars; Peyton Pearson, Providence Village, first in floor, fourth in vault, fifth on bars, and seventh in all around; Kynlee Dorman, Keller, fifth in vault, sixth in floor, eighth on bars and in all around, and 10th on beam
XCEL Diamond -- Amy Tanner, Argyle, first on beam, in floor, and in all around, and second in vault and on bars; Kandace Needum, Denton, first in vault and on bars, and second on beam, in floor, and in all around
Level 3, Division 4 — Haddy Furgang, Ponder, fifth in vault
Level 3, Division 6 -- Alexis Matteson, Northlake, fifth on beam, and 10th on bars
Level 3, Division 7 -- Elyza Biesecker, Gainesville, third in floor, fourth in all around, fifth in vault, seventh on beam, and eighth on bars; Jezzelle Hagemann, Ponder, seventh on bars
Level 4, Division 4 -- Sophie LaFlamme, Denton, first on bars, second in vault and in all around, sixth on beam, and seventh in floor
Level 4, Division 6 -- Ella Klingele, Denton, first on bars, on beam, and in all around, second in floor, and seventh in vault
Level 4, Division 7 — Molly Wilson, Argyle, sixth on beam, seventh on bars and in all around, and eighth in vault and in floor; Brooke Garcia, Corinth, second on bars and in all around, fourth in vault, fifth in floor, and eighth on beam; Hadley Thompson, Lantana, second on bars, fourth on beam and in all around, fifth in vault, and 10th in floor; Victoria Arnold, Argyle, sixth on beam, seventh in vault, ninth in floor, and 10th in all around
Level 5, Division 2 — Nailah Chatman, Corinth, fifth on beam, sixth in vault, seventh in all around, and eighth on bars and in floor
Level 5, Division 4 — Kinsey Stephens, Lantana, second in vault, third on bars and in floor, fourth in all around, fifth on beam
Level 5, Division 5 — Brenna Morrow, Highland Village, third in vault, on beam, and in floor, and fourth on bars and in all around
Level 6, Division 3 — Emily Herbison, Keller, first in all around, second in vault, on bars, and on beam, and third in floor; Taryn Walimaa, Hickory Creek, second in floor and in all around, third on bars and on beam, and fourth in vault; Taylor Dossett, Corinth, first in vault and on beam, fifth on bars and in all around, and sixth in floor; Addison Fort, Flower Mound, first in floor, fifth in vault and on beam, and sixth on bars and in all around