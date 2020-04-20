Carlos Knox, an assistant coach with the North Texas women’s basketball team, has left the program to join the staff at Cincinnati.
Knox spent three seasons with the Mean Green. Cincinnati announced the addition of Knox on Monday. He is a native of Dayton, Ohio, and has family in the area.
“It’s a great opportunity for him to advance his career and get closer to home,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “If this time has shown us anything, it’s that we want to be close to family.”
Knox was the director of training for Jonathan Byrd Fieldhouse in Indiana, where he also worked with the WNBA’s Indiana Fever, before coming to UNT.
Mitchell brought Knox on to better develop the skill level of her players. The decision paid off when the Mean Green saw several of their players take off under his guidance.
Forward Anisha George was named second-team All-Conference USA last season. Former UNT guard Terriell Bradley was named to the all-league first team in 2018 and 2019.
UNT finished 17-14 in 2017-18 and advanced to the final of the Women’s Basketball Invitational at the end of the 2018-19 season, when the Mean Green finished 18-16. UNT struggled with injuries and inexperience last season on their way to a 12-19 finish in Knox’s final year with the Mean Green.
UNT will begin searching for a replacement for Knox immediately.
“There are some great options out there,” Mitchell said. “Hopefully we will get someone in the next week or two.”