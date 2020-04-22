Staff Writer
North Texas women’s basketball coach Jalie Mitchell is in the market for two new assistant coaches for the second straight year.
Roman Owen, who spent one season at UNT, has left to join the staff at UNLV under Lindy La Rocque. The former Stanford assistant took over as UNLV’s coach this spring.
Owen worked with La Rocque at Oklahoma.
“Roman has accepted the unique opportunity of becoming the top assistant for a close friend, advancing professionally and financially in the business,” Mitchell said. “I hate to lose a good person and coach, especially after one season, but I am very happy for him and his family.”
UNT lost fellow assistant Carlos Knox to Cincinnati earlier in the week.
Mitchell hired Owen and Christopher Minner before last season. Minner is now the only assistant coach from last season’s staff who is set to return.
Mitchell plans to move quickly to fill both openings on her staff.
“In the coming weeks, we will add a couple of great assistants who will help our young women continue to grow on and off the court and elevate this program in a way that will excite our families, friends and fans.”
Owen helped UNT during a transitional season in his lone year with the Mean Green. UNT advanced to the final of the Women’s Basketball Invitational in the 2018-19 season, when the Mean Green finished 18-16.
UNT lost several key players from that team, including All-Conference USA guard Terriell Bradley. Owen helped UNT adjust in a season in which three of its top four scorers were freshmen.
UNT lost just one senior in second-team All-C-USA post Anisha George and will look to benefit from the experienced its players gained last season under a largely revamped staff.