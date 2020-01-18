Brielle and Ma’k’la Woods shined bright in the final six minutes of Saturday’s 69-64 overtime win over UT Permian Basin at Kitty Winter Magee Arena.
With less than a minute left in the fourth quarter, Brielle Woods hit a running floater in the paint to put TWU on top 54-53. After a UTPB tied things up, regulation went down to the final 10 seconds in a 54-54 tie.
UTPB was fouled and knocked down two at the free throw line with 4.8 seconds on the clock.
Ma’k’la Woods had the answer.
Ma’k’la Woods took the ball to the rack for the Pioneers and got the friendly roll as time expired to force extra basketball at Kitty Magee.
Brielle Woods got the extra time started with a 3 pointer and would add two more for five points in overtime while Ma’k’la Woods came up with four points and three big rebounds in the final five minutes to lift the Pioneers.
A free throw from Kam Daily and a3 pointer from Brielle Woods sparked a 6-2 run for the Pioneers in the opening 1:36 of the game. After the Falcons answered to take an 18-9 lead, Ngozi Obineke ended the quarter with a layup to pull the Pioneers within seven heading into the second quarter.
TWU pulled as close as three points in the second half before ultimately heading into the break trailing by nine.
Macy Wilkerson got the scoring started in the second half with a 3 to cut the deficit to six at 31-25 and start a 12-2 Pioneer run that put TWU on top 34-33. Trinity Bell capped off the run with a layup to give TWU the lead.
UTPB answered by taking a six-point lead into the fourth quarter, but TWU would have a resilient answer. That culminated in the thrilling final minute.
Brielle Woods (19) and Ma’k’la Woods (14) combined for 33 points to lead TWU in scoring, while Obineke scored 12 to also crack double figures. Ma’k’la Woods also led the team with eight rebounds.
Texas Woman’s will return to action next Saturday at Kitty Winter Magee Arena to host Tarleton State University at 2 p.m.