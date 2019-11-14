North Texas usually has a game against longtime rival SMU to look forward to each season in women's basketball.
That game is off the slate for this year. The Mean Green won't be entirely out of the rivalry business this season, though, not with a game against UT-Arlington looming on Friday night.
The teams have played 43 times in their history and will face off for the first time since the 2013-14 season Friday at 7 p.m. at the Super Pit.
"It’s a great opportunity," UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. "Some people would say this is a natural rivalry game, especially with them being this close."
UNT and UTA are slated to play next season, when Mitchell expects SMU to return to the Mean Green's schedule.
Those local games add a little extra attention and flavor to UNT's season.
"It’s an important game for us," UNT guard Trena Mims said of the Mean Green's showdown with UTA. "They all are, but there are some bragging rights on the line. I know a few of their players."
Both teams have multiple players from the Dallas area. UTA forward Bre Wickware played for Guyer and began her career at Indiana before transferring. She sat out last season and is in her first season playing for the Mavericks.
"We have some Oklahoma players who are familiar with their Oklahoma players," Mitchell said. "Our Texas players are familiar with their Texas players. That is part of what makes it a natural rivalry game along with where the universities are located."
UNT is hoping the game will offer it an opportunity to continue its upward trend. The Mean Green opened the season with a loss to Mid-America Christian, a team that competes on the NAIA level, before bouncing back to beat Alcorn State.
UNT has a host of new players it is depending on this season who are still adjusting to playing at the college level. Freshman Destinee McDowell is averaging 14.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game and has provided a complement to Anisha George inside.
The senior is averaging 18.5 points and a whopping 19.0 rebounds per game.
Misty Dossey, a 6-5 sophomore center, scored 24 points in UTA's season opener.
"I hope we are finding it," Mitchell said. "You answer that over time, especially with a young group.
"We are growing. I can’t say when we will be consistent. I hope it is now."