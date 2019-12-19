North Texas will host Louisiana-Monroe, one of its old Sun Belt Conference rivals, on Friday night.
The Mean Green faced the Warhawks 39 times over the course of three decades before leaving the Sun Belt Conference for Conference USA. The teams were also both members of the Southland Conference from 1983-84 before their stint as rivals in the Sun Belt.
UNT (4-6) has just two games remaining before its conference opener early next year and is looking to get back on track after losing three of its last four games. The Mean Green fell to Utah State 66-55 on Monday.
UNT was without forward Madison Townley against Utah State due to injury and saw forwards Anisha George and Destinee McDowell get into foul trouble early.
“We have to do a better job of being consistent and being smarter defensively once we understand how the game is being called,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said after the game. “It’s really tough when you’re sitting your two highest scorers and highest rebounders.”
UNT will have a chance to recover against a ULM team that has struggled all season. The Warhawks are 1-7 on the year but did beat Louisiana College in an exhibition game on Tuesday.
Senior guard Lauren Fitch is averaging 14.9 points per game to lead ULM and is the Warhawks only player averaging double figures.
George is averaging a double-double with 12.9 points and 10.5 rebounds per game to pace UNT. McDowell is adding 10.0 points per game.
UNT will host Texas A&M-Texarkana on Dec. 29 in its final nonconference game before opening C-USA play at home against Western Kentucky on Jan. 2.