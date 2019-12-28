The nonconference portion of Jalie Mitchell’s fifth season at North Texas figured to be a bit of a wild ride.
UNT lost one of the greatest players in program history in Terriell Bradley to graduation, had a host of freshmen it was counting on and a tough slate that included games against Texas and North Carolina State.
That section of the Mean Green’s season hasn’t gone exactly as Mitchell had hoped, but a win Sunday over Texas A&M-Texarkana would give UNT a nice consolation prize — a .500 record and some momentum heading into Conference USA play.
“What we talked about when we got back yesterday was that we would like to look super prepared this week,” Mitchell said. “Whatever we need to accomplish execution wise on either end, we want to look ready. Nonconference is supposed to get you to that place.”
UNT (5-6) has flashed its potential early on this season and is coming off a 63-51 win over Louisiana-Monroe.
The Mean Green will look to build on that win and string together consecutive victories for the first time this season when it takes on the Eagles. TAMUT competes at the NAIA level.
Senior post Anisha George leads UNT with an average of 12.5 points per game. Freshman forward Destinee McDowell is adding 11.0 points an outing and is coming off her best game of the season, a 21-point performance against ULM.
UNT has relied on McDowell and fellow freshmen Jazion Jackson and N’Yah Boyd for much of the season. Jackson has started each of the Mean Green’s games, while McDowell and Boyd have both started four.
UNT’s inexperience has proven costly at times. The Mean Green dropped their season opener to Mid-America Christian, an NAIA program.
“It has been challenging playing so many young players who are learning and growing,” Mitchell said. “You deal with the ups and downs and disappointments and successes. You learn how do deal with those things the right way so we can grow and mature.
“We have made some progress, but we are still getting there. I don’t feel like we have peaked or gotten to where we can be.”
UNT is hoping to take another step in the right direction against TAMUT and get back to .500.
“It would be decent to end up .500 in nonconference,” Mitchell said. “It’s not what we wanted. That’s average. I will always believe this team is capable of more, but I wouldn’t feel like we failed.”