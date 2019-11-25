Mansfield Summit post Tommisha Lampkin committed North Texas over the weekend, giving the Mean Green a key addition to their early signing class.
The 6-2 senior is ranked as a four-star prospect by ESPN, which rates her No. 19 on its list of the top post prospects in the class of 2020.
Lampkin, who is rated No. 87 on ESPN's Top 100 list overall, averaged 17.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game last season.
"Tommisha Lampkin is a skilled post whose best days are ahead of her," UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said in a statement. "Although she has accomplished so much already, the next level brings a new challenge we believe she will be ready to conquer."
Lampkin was the District 7-6A Offensive Player of the Year and a Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A Region I all-region selection last season.
UNT is set to lose star post player Anisha George after her senior season this year. George is currently averaging 15.0 points and 14.3 rebounds per game.
Lampkin could help fill the void left by George's departure. George is the only senior on UNT's roster.
Lampkin is the second player to sign with UNT during the early signing period. She joins Prosper guard Maddie Cleary, who averaged 2.4 makes from 3-point range per game last season to rank among the leaders in the Dallas area.