The chance to make a big statement in the opening week of Conference USA play was there for the taking for North Texas on Saturday.
The Mean Green knocked off traditional league power Western Kentucky on Thursday and had a load of momentum heading into a game against Marshall.
UNT failed to capitalize in a 68-59 loss to the Thundering Herd at the Super Pit.
The Mean Green gave up an extended 28-5 run spanning the first and second halves, before mounting a frantic rally that came up short.
“After about 25 minutes, you saw a different team, a different energy and a different level of effort,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “You saw what we should have had for 40 minutes. If we had it for 40 minutes, we are having a different conversation right now.”
UNT (7-7, 1-1) was left lamenting a missed opportunity instead. The Mean Green saw their three-game winning streak snapped by a Marshall team that had lost four straight.
UNT came into the day off one of its best shooting nights of the season in its win over WKU. The Mean Green made a season-high 10 shots from 3-point range against the Hilltoppers. UNT couldn’t find their range against Marshall (6-7, 1-1) from beyond the arc, or anywhere else, for most of the day.
UNT went just 4-for-21 from 3-point range and shot 31.6% (18 of 57) from the field for the game. The Mean Green also missed 10 of their 29 free throws, which didn’t help matters.
“If you look, especially early on, we didn’t make a lot of shots from the perimeter,” Mitchell said. “Teams are going to force us to do that consistently. It should be something we are used to seeing. We settled at times for perimeter shots.”
That was especially true during Marshall’s game-changing run.
Charlene Shepherd hit a pair of free throws to give UNT a 21-17 lead at the 4:52 mark of the second quarter.
The Mean Green went ice cold at that point and couldn’t contain the Thundering Herd. Kia Sivils cranked in two 3s late in the first half that got Marshall going.
The Thundering Herd didn’t let up and extended their lead to 45-26 in the third quarter on a Savannah Wheeler layup.
UNT came back from an 11-point deficit in its win over WKU and mounted another comeback against Marshall. The Mean Green jumped into a press, started to make a few shots and pulled within 61-58 on a three-point play from Charlene Shepherd at the 3:17 mark.
Marshall answered with a five-point burst a short time later and pulled away. Kristen Mayo’s 3 with 50 seconds left gave the Thundering Herd a 66-58 lead and iced the game.
Mayo led Marshall with 18 points and was one of three Marshall players who finished in double figures. Wheeler added 17 and Sivils 16.
“We had a group of five that went for it,” Mitchells said. “When our energy changed, it startled them a little bit. We were able to turn them over and forced them to take shots they didn’t want to take. We got the rebounds and turned them into transition baskets and free throws. It stalled out when we missed free throws and couldn’t get into the press.”
It didn’t help matters that no one other than Shepherd got on track offensively. The sophomore finished with 23 points and was UNT’s only player who finished in double figures.
The Mean Green’s trio of starting guards – Callie Owens, Jazion Jackson and Trena Mims – went 1-for-14 from the field and scored all but two of their combined 14 points from the line.
“You can’t place your bet on success from two days ago,” Mitchell said. “You can’t think we made 10 3s the other day. This is going to fall. It might be a night where it is not and you have to put the ball on the floor, get something easy or create for someone else.”
UNT didn’t do that often enough and saw its opportunity to build on a win over WKU get away.
Marshall 68, North Texas 59
MARSHALL (6-7, 1-1) – Pearson 0-2 2-2 2, Mayo 6-14 3-6 18, Wheeler 3-8 9-10 17, Congleton 0-2 0-0 0, Brooks 4-9 0-0 9, Sivils 7-7 0-0 16, Clemons 1-3 0-0 3, Shy 1-2 0-0 3, Roper 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 14-18 68.
NORTH TEXAS (7-7, 1-1) – Shepherd 8-17 6-9 23, McDowell 3-7 0-0 6, Owens 1-7 7-9 9, Jackson 0-3 3-6 3, Mims 0-4 2-2 2, Thompson 2-7 1-3 5, Boyd 1-3 0-0 3, Jones 3-9 0-0 8. Totals 18-57 19-29 59.
|Marshall
|13
|19
|20
|16
|— 68
|North Texas
|12
|12
|16
|19
|— 59
Three-point goals – Marshall 10-22 (Pearson 0-1, Mayo 3-6, Wheeler 2-5, Brooks 1-3, Sivils 2-2, Clemons 1-3, Shy 1-2) UNT 4-21 (Shepherd 1-3, Owens 0-4, Jackson 0-1, Thompson 0-3, Boyd 1-2, Jones 2-8). Fouled out – none. Rebounds – Marshall 39 (Pearson 9) UNT 34 (Shepherd 9). Assists – Marshall 14 (Mayo 4), UNT 10 (McDowell 3). Total fouls – Marshall 21, UNT 15. A – 1,290
.