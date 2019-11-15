North Texas is just three games into Jalie Mitchell’s fifth season as the Mean Green’s head coach.
That’s been enough time for UNT’s biggest challenge to become readily apparent.
The Mean Green have already endured two tough games offensively, including a 68-49 loss to UT-Arlington on Friday night.
UNT managed just 17 points in the first half, never led and didn’t have a single player finish in double figures.
The Mean Green came into the season looking for a guard to fill the significant void left by the departure of All-Conference USA guard Terriell Bradley.
That search will continue next week.
“Execution, getting used to a new offense and developing chemistry,” Mitchell said when asked what her team’s issues offensively have been early in the season. “We have also had someone out every game.
“We are trying to get to a place where we are consistent.”
UNT was without Randi Thompson on Friday. The freshman guard started the Mean Green’s win over Alcorn State on Monday before going down with an ankle injury.
UNT couldn’t find any kind of consistency no matter who it had on the floor against UTA.
The Lady Mavericks collapsed in on senior post Anisha George, who came into the game averaging 18.5 points per game. George took just six shots and finished with eight points.
The Mean Green were forced to turn elsewhere for offense and saw their guards struggle.
Freshman guards N’Yah Boyd and Jazion Jackson both went 1-for-11 from the field. Trena Mims also started and hit just one of her four shots.
The Mean Green’s struggles from the perimeter were the main reason UNT shot just 25.4 % (15 of 59) from the field.
Five players finished with eight points for UNT.
“It’s a matter of getting used to the physical nature of the game,” Mitchell said. “It’s going up on two feet and finishing to get a three-point play instead of going off one foot, just going to the line and then missing two free throws. Those things add up.”
UNT went just 15 of 27 from the line, which didn’t help matters any.
Marie Benson led UTA with 17 points, while Claire Chastain added 12. Former Guyer standout Bre Wickware added 10 points.
UTA jumped on UNT early and led 33-17 at halftime. The Mean Green shot just 21.2% (7 of 33) from the field and missed all six of their 3-point attempts in the first half.
UNT’s issues from deep are quickly becoming a theme. The Mean Green went 2-for-35 from beyond the arc in a season-opening loss to Mid-America Christian.
“We are inconsistent right now,” Mitchell said. “Part of our growth process is having more leadership and getting tougher in time of adversity.”
UT-Arlington 68, North Texas 49
UTA (2-0) – Ferrell 1-5 0-0 2, Halverson 1-1 0-0 2, Chastain 5-12 0-0 12, Milton 1-4 2-2 4, Evans 1-10 2-5 4, Dossey 4-9 1-1 9, Wickware 4-7 2-4 10, Benson 7-14 3-3 17, Hawkins 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 27-67 10-15 68.
NORTH TEXAS (1-2) – Townley 1-3 0-0 2, George 3-6 2-2 8, Boyd 1-11 1-5 3, Jackson 1-11 6-10 8, Mims 1-4 1-2 4, Owens 0-4 0-0 0, McDowell 3-6 2-4 8, Shepherd 2-4 3-4 8, Jones 3-10 0-0 8. Totals 15-59 15-27 49.
UT-Arlington 15 18 15 20 — 68 North Texas 7 10 9 23 — 49
Three-point goals – UTA 4-18 (Ferrell 0-1, Chastain 2-5, Milton 0-2, Evans 0-5, Wickware 0-1, Hawkins 2-4) UNT 4-18 (Boyd 0-4, Mims 1-1, Owens 0-3, Shepherd 1-2, Jones 2-8). Fouled out – Dossey, McDowell. Rebounds – UTA 49 (Benson 12), UNT 43 (George 9). Assists – UTA 14 (Two tied, 4) UNT 7 (Boyd 2). Total fouls – UTA 24, UNT 19. A – 643.