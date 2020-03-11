FRISCO — North Texas played just the way it had planned for a few fleeting moments on Wednesday in the opening round of the Conference USA tournament.
The Mean Green got the ball to Anisha George in paint, played tough defense and had Charlotte on its heels.
UNT just wasn’t at its best for long enough in a 71-67 loss to the 49ers at the Ford Center.
The Mean Green dug themselves a huge hole and trailed by 19 early in the fourth quarter before mounting a furious comeback that ultimately came up short.
“We waited too late to attack the way we wanted to,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “I don’t know if some of that is youth. If that is the case, I hope this is a learning experience. We have three freshmen who have been playing a ton of minutes all season long.”
Those freshmen got their first taste of the postseason in a game UNT was a decided underdog. UNT (12-19) didn’t secure a spot in the 12-team tournament until late in the season and was the No. 11 seed. Charlotte (21-9) is the No. 6 seed and came into the tournament as a 20-win team.
For most of the day, UNT looked like it was overmatched.
The Mean Green trailed most of the way and found itself in a 58-39 hole early in the fourth quarter before finding their form. Anisha George scored six straight points before Madison Townley capped a 10-0 run with a pair of jump shots that brought UNT within 64-62.
“We realized time was running out,” George said. “At the beginning of the fourth we came out like we should have been playing the whole game.”
Charlotte held off UNT by hitting all but one of their eight free throw attempts in the final 1:12.
“North Texas put up a great fight and put us in a position where we had to be really tough to finish this game,” Charlotte coach Cara Consuegra said. “Our kids did that.
“We’re fortunate to move on and play another really good team.”
George did her best to keep UNT’s season alive, scoring 14 points on just eight shots from the field. Charlotte kept the ball away from the second-team All-C-USA selection by packing their players into the paint and daring UNT to shoot from the perimeter.
N’Yah Boyd and Jazion Jackson capitalized by scoring 13 and 12 points, respectively, on a day UNT struggled to be efficient offensively. UNT shot just 36.9% (24 of 65) from the field.
“We didn’t get a lot of shots to fall,” Mitchell said. “We have had those games.”
Charlotte capitalized with a solid all-around offensive outing. Mariah Linney scored a game-high 17 points and was one of four 49ers who scored in double figures.
UNT trailed by as many as 11 in the first half before getting on track offensively and pulling within 32-28 at halftime.
“We had a chance to cut that lead and even take the lead coming out of halftime,” Mitchell said.
UNT fell apart instead and was outscored 24-11 in the period.
The Mean Green could have folded at that point but battled back just as they have all season. UNT dealt with injuries all year long and were forced to remake their team in the middle of the year.
Key freshman Destinee McDowell averaged 11.1 points per game over UNT’s first 14 games of the season before going down with a season-ending injury. Junior guard Callie Owens lasted 17 games before UNT lost her for the season to another injury.
Both were starters for most of the year.
UNT was left with eight players and continued to fight.
“I give a lot of credit to our eight,” Mitchell said. “With all that we have been through they could have lost confidence and faith.”
UNT kept battling for the remainder of the season and late in its game against Charlotte.
“We have a group of fighters and believers,” Mitchells said. “They believed that we could come back and win. We are a very confident group no matter what happens on the floor. They have learned a lot about this level of play.”
The Mean Green’s loss to Charlotte is the last lesson Mitchell is hoping a team that had just one senior in George will learn from.
“I really hope they took note, that they wrote it down what it’s all about,” Mitchell said. “That way they can show what they are capable of next season.”
Charlotte 71, North Texas 67
NORTH TEXAS (12-19) – Townley 4-11 0-0 8, George 6-8 2-2 14, Boyd 3-18 6-7 13, Jackson 4-7 3-3 12, Thompson 1-3 2-2 4, Jones 3-7 1-2 8, Shepherd 3-11 1-2 8, Mims 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 15-18 67.
CHARLOTTE (21-9) – Pearson 3-4 2-3 8, Linney 5-11 4-4 17, Phillips 5-17 2-2 12, Jett-Wilson 3-12 0-3 6, McMillian 1-6 1-2 3, Hithe 5-7 4-4 14, Harris 4-7 3-5 11, Harley 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 16-23 71.
North Texas 15 13 11 28 — 67 Charlotte 19 13 24 15 — 71
Three-point goals – UNT 4-19 (Boyd 1-6, Jackson 1-2, Thompson 0-2, Jones 1-5, Shepherd 1-4) Charlotte 3-10 (Linney 3-4, Phillips 0-3, Jett-Wilson 0-2, Hithe 0-1). Fouled out – Thompson. Rebounds – UNT 42 (Townley 12), Charlotte 44 (Phillips 15). Assists – UNT 16 (Two tied, 5) Charlotte 15 (Linney 6). Total fouls – UNT 17, Charlotte 15.