North Texas was in danger of failing to advance to the Conference USA tournament not too long ago.
Now the Mean Green are headed to the postseason with momentum on their side. UNT secured its spot in the conference tournament in the days leading up to its game against UTEP on Saturday at the Super Pit.
A 68-58 win over the Miners gave the Mean Green momentum and improved their position in the event.
UNT entered their regular season finale sitting in 12th place in the C-USA standings, a spot that would have translated to being the No. 12 seed in next week’s conference tournament. The Mean Green’s win over UTEP, combined with Louisiana Tech’s loss at Western Kentucky, pushed UNT up to the No. 11 seed.
The Mean Green (12-18, 6-12 C-USA) have won three of their last four games.
UNT led 45-44 late in the third quarter before pulling away with an 11-0 run.
N’Yah Boyd hit a layup to open the run that was fueled by Charlene Shepherd. The sophomore forward scored seven points during the burst, including two free throws that put the Mean Green up 56-44 early in the fourth quarter.
UNT hung on from there in their final home game of the season. The Mean Green honored Anisha George, their lone senior, before the game.
George went on to finish on a high note by finishing with a double-double that included 17 points and 12 rebounds. Shepherd also finished with 17 points, while Boyd added 15.
Ariona Gill led UTEP (15-14, 8-10) with 16 points, while Avery Crouse finished with 15.
The win was particularly rewarding for the Mean Green, who lost to UTEP 67-63 in El Paso earlier this season in a tightly contested game.
The teams appeared as if they were in for another game that would go down to the wire for most of the night. UTEP led 34-33 at the end of a back-and-forth first half.
George played just five minutes in the first half due to foul trouble.
The Mean Green hung with UTEP without George behind Shepherd. The sophomore forward hit all three of her shots from the field in the first half on her way to scoring seven points.
UNT had both available in the second half and leaned on them to provide a lift offensively. The Mean Green outscored UTEP 48-34 in the paint, which helped offset a tough shooting night from the perimeter. UNT made just one of its 13 attempts from 3-point range.