Jalie Mitchell felt like North Texas had something to prove on Sunday when the Mean Green took on Texas A&M-Texarkana in their final game before the start of Conference USA play.
“We needed to show some improvement, our growth from the beginning of the year and where we stand at this moment going into conference play,” UNT’s coach said. “We wanted to have some momentum.”
UNT certainly has it now after a 114-54 blowout win over the Eagles at the Super Pit.
The Mean Green had six players finish in double figures and fell just two points short of the program record for points in a game. UNT scored 116 in a win over Texas Southern in the 1997-98 season.
UNT’s win over TAMUT served as the Mean Green’s final tuneup for their conference opener against traditional C-USA power Western Kentucky on Thursday.
North Texas opened the season back in early November hoping to show that it could build on an appearance in the Women’s Basketball Invitational final and a second straight winning season.
UNT took its lumps along the way in nonconference play but has won three of its last four games to improve to 6-6. Mitchell was hoping for more. Considering the Mean Green faced a tough schedule with games against Texas and North Carolina State, finishing .500 wasn’t the worst outcome, though, especially considering how many young players UNT is depending on.
Mitchell needed to see growth from those young players. That growth has been apparent throughout the season and in the Mean Green’s win over TAMUT.
Freshman forward Destinee McDowell posted a double-double that included a career-high 26 points and 12 rebounds. Sophomore forward Charlene Shepherd (17 points, 15 rebounds) and junior guard Callie Owens (16 points, 11 rebounds) also posted double-doubles.
Freshman guards N’Yah Boyd and Jazion Jackson scored 15 and 13 points, respectively. Junior guard Summer Jones hit four 3s on her way to scoring 14 points.
“As a team, we started to learn how to play well together,” Shepherd said. “We got our chemistry together. It wasn’t there early in the season. We are where we need to be going into conference play.”
UNT’s performance was all the more impressive considering the Mean Green were without Anisha George. North Texas’ leading scorer and rebounder recently returned to the team after attending to family issues during an extended Christmas break.
George is expected to be back for the start of C-USA play.
One of UNT’s biggest challenges in terms of getting ready for conference play was improving its offensive efficiency. The Mean Green came into the day shooting just 21.1% from 3-point range and 61.5% from the free-throw line.
UNT took a step in the right direction in its win over TAMUT. The Mean Green went 16-of-18 from the line and 6-of-17 from 3-point range. Jones, a junior college guard UNT brought in during the offseason because of her shooting ability, went 4-of-7 from deep.
“We shot it well,” Mitchell said. “We were efficient, and our shot selection was good.”
TAMUT (2-13) struggled to keep up. The Eagles took 43 shots from 3-point range and hit just 12. Naomi Tekleab hit five of those shots from deep on her way to leading TAMUT with 24 points.
Taylor Howell, a former Denton standout, scored five points.
The Eagles didn’t have nearly enough firepower to hang with UNT, which never trailed and blew the game open with a 14-3 run to close the first quarter.
The Mean Green led by three when Jazion Jackson grabbed a rebound and scored in the paint to start the run that gave UNT a 28-14 lead after the first quarter.
The Mean Green cruised the rest of the way and will now turn their attention to C-USA play. UNT finished 7-9 in conference play last season and is looking to break through for its first winning campaign in its seventh year in the league.
UNT knows it will face far bigger challenges in C-USA than it did while taking on TAMUT, a first-year NAIA program. What mattered to the Mean Green was that they finished nonconference play on a high note, even if it was against an NAIA team.
That’s just what UNT did with their blowout win over the Eagles.
“I’m happy with the way we finished and the momentum we have going into conference play,” Mitchell said. “I feel like we are ready. What we have experienced in nonconference prepared us.
“We want to play and compete at a high level and win. I see that and know that about of our players.”
North Texas 114, Texas A&M-Texarkana 54
TEXAS A&M-TEXARKANA (2-13) – Francis-Miller 2-11 0-2 6, Hill 0-8 1-2 1, Washington 0-3 2-4 2, Stilson 3-6 0-0 7, Tekleab 9-21 1-2 24, Dykes 0-3 0-0 0, Howell 2-5 0-0 5, Eli 0-2 0-0 0, Cephus 3-9 0-0 9, Mount 0-0 0-0 0, Rhone 0-0 0-0 0, Ofoh 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-69 4-10 54.
NORTH TEXAS (6-6) – Shepherd 5-12 7-8 17, McDowell 12-20 2-2 26, Owens 6-14 2-2 16, Jackson 5-10 3-4 13, Mims 4-10 1-1 9, Jones 5-9 0-0 14, Boyd 7-11 1-1 15, Thompson 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 49-91 16-18 114.
|Texas A&M-Texarkana
|14
|21
|12
|7
|-- 54
|North Texas
|28
|31
|28
|27
|-- 114
Three-point goals – TAMUT 12-43 (Francis-Miller 2-7, Hill 0-4, Stilson 1-3, Tekleab 5-13, Dykes 0-2, Howell 1-4, Eli 0-1, Cephus 3-9) UNT 6-17 (Shepherd 0-2, Owens 2-5, Jackson 0-1, Jones 4-7, Thompson 0-2). Fouled out – none. Rebounds – TAMUT 35 (Tekleab 6), UNT 63 (Shepherd 15). Assists – TAMUT 9 (Hill 3), UNT 20 (two tied, 6). Total fouls – TAMUT 14, UNT 11. A – 1,267.