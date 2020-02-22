North Texas picked the perfect time to come out of its late-season funk.
The Mean Green entered their game against UTSA on Saturday in 12th place in Conference USA, a league where only 12 of the league’s 14 teams qualify for the conference’s women’s basketball tournament.
UNT took a step away from the ledge with a dominating 94-55 win over the Roadrunners at the Super Pit that snapped a seven-game losing streak.
“I can’t be more proud of our squad,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “Each game is a steppingstone. You have to control what you can control and that is us. We are seeking to finish each game like this.”
Finishing has been the Mean Green’s problem of late. Four of UNT’s losses in its recent slide have come by five points or less.
The Mean Green have struggled to get key stops in some games. In others, it didn’t connect from the free-throw line when it needed to.
Mitchell felt like UNT was close to putting it all together heading into its game against UTSA. That’s just what the Mean Green did.
Anisha George and Charlene Shepherd dominated down low for the Mean Green, who scored 44 points in the paint. George posted a double-double with 26 points and 15 rebounds, while Shepherd added 24 points.
Randi Thompson scored 11 points to give UNT three players in double figures.
“We did the right things consistently,” George said.
Reaching that goal improved UNT’s chances of advancing to the conference tournament significantly. The Mean Green (10-17, 4-11 C-USA) came into the day with a one-game lead over both UTSA and Florida International for the final spot in the conference tournament.
FIU lost to Louisiana Tech, giving UNT a two-game lead over both the Panthers and UTSA (6-20, 2-13) with three games left in the regular season.
UNT never left much of a doubt that it would roll past UTSA, thanks largely to a dominating defensive performance. The Roadrunners shot just 32.8% (20 of 61) from the field and turned the ball over 12 times.
Adryana Quezada led FIU with 17 points.
“I’m pleased with our defense,” Mitchell said. “Under 60 points is always our goal.”
UNT’s guards pressured UTSA all game and got the ball to George and Shepherd where they could score in the paint. The Mean Green have leaned on freshmen N’Yah Boyd, Jazion Jackson and Thompson throughout the season.
That trio has taken its lumps along the way but continued to adjust in UNT’s win over UTSA. Jackson scored nine points and handed out four assists, while Boyd scored eight points and finished with six assists.
“They handled themselves better taking care of the ball and making the decisions that needed to be made,” Mitchell said. “I applaud their growth all the time. You have to have that. The guards deliver the posts the ball. That is where our production is coming from. We are depending on them to deliver it.”
UNT’s guards did just that from the outset. Jackson converted a three-point play in the opening moments of the first half to spark a 12-2 run that gave the Mean Green a 16-8 lead.
UNT continued to build its lead and cruised the rest of the way in what the Mean Green are hoping is the beginning of a run that will lock up their spot in the C-USA tournament.
“Losing those close games let us know that we have to get after it and finish,” George said. “We know we can beat these teams. This was just a start.”
North Texas 94, UTSA 55
UTSA (6-19, 2-13) – Omemmah 2-11 1-1 5, Toth 0-2 2-4 2, Quezada 6-12 5-6 17, Larson 0-4 0-0 0, Donald 6-15 0-2 14, Ch. Mass 4-13 4-7 12, Ce. Mass 1-3 1-2 3, Blanding 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-61 13-22 55.
NORTH TEXAS (10-17, 4-11) – Townley 3-7 1-2 7, George 10-14 6-9 26, Boyd 2-8 3-4 8, Jackson 3-5 3-7 9, Thompson 3-7 3-4 11, Shepherd 9-11 5-9 24, Mims 0-1 1-2 1, Jones 3-9 0-0 3. Totals 33-62 22-37 94.
|UTSA
|12
|11
|15
|17
|— 55
|North Texas
|18
|34
|24
|18
|— 94
Three-point goals – UTSA 2-8 (Larson 0-2, Donald 2-5, Ce. Mass 0-1) UNT 6-11 (Boyd 1-1, Thompson 2-3, Shepherd 1-1, Jones 2-6). Fouled out – none. Rebounds – UTSA 32 (Quezada 7), UNT 46 (George 15). Assists – UTSA 4 (Blanding 2), UNT 17 (Boyd 6). Total fouls – UTSA 23, UNT 18. A – 1,556.