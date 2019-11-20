North Texas coach Jalie Mitchell posed a simple question to her team following a tough stretch to open the season.
She asked the Mean Green who they wanted to be.
UNT knew it would take some time to develop an identity in a season of change and might have turned a corner on Wednesday in a 68-31 win over Xavier (Louisiana) at the Super Pit.
UNT entered that game off a blowout loss to rival UT-Arlington that left the Mean Green with a 1-2 record.
“We talked about our identity, who we want to be and what we bring to the table,” Mitchell said. “We brought those things tonight with pace, aggressiveness, communication, teamwork and hard work.”
UNT spent its first three games searching for that chemistry. The solutions to what ailed the Mean Green started to emerge in three days of practice between their loss to UTA and their game against Xavier (6-5).
“We had three very tough and intense practices,” UNT post Anisha George said. “We didn’t have a choice but to get out there and get going.”
George helped make sure the Mean Green met that goal. The senior posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds while freshman forward Destinee McDowell scored 11 points and added nine rebounds. Essence Wells led Xavier with 10 points.
George came off the bench for the first time all season, despite coming into the game averaging a double-double wit 15.0 points and 15.7 rebounds per game.
UNT cruised despite the changes Mitchell made to its lineup. Five players scored at least seven points and the Mean Green limited Xavier, a team that competes on the NAIA level, to nine points in the second half.
“We just buckled down and played solid defense in the second half,” McDowell said.
What was even more encouraging for UNT was the signs of improvement it showed on the offensive end. Mitchell’s focus has always been as a defensive-minded coach.
That has changed early this season as the Mean Green adjust to playing without Terriell Bradley, UNT’s All-Conference USA guard who graduated after last season.
The Mean Green were without freshman guard Randi Thompson for the second straight game, which hasn’t helped matters.
“We have talked a lot about our offense and how sharp we need to be on that end.” Mitchell said. “It has been a task. We have always been down someone and are trying to find that chemistry and rhythm.”
UNT didn’t appear as if it would find its form in the early going against Xavier. The Gold Nuggets led 5-0 and held UNT scoreless until Summer Jones hit a 3 at the 6:22 mark of the first quarter.
George entered the game a few minutes later and helped spark a 12-0 run that put UNT up 26-14.
The Mean Green were off and running from there and cruised to a well-timed win. UNT has just one more game at Cal State Bakersfield on Tuesday before it leaves for the Rainbow Wahine Showdown in Hawaii.
UNT will play three tough games against North Carolina State, Texas and Hawaii in the event.
The Mean Green needed to find their form before leaving for the tournament and felt like they took a big step in the right direction with their win over Xavier.
“What we have done is find out who we are over the last few days,” Mitchell said. “Our job now is to be consistent and not be a roller coaster, no matter who we play.”
North Texas 68, Xavier (Louisiana) 31
XAVIER (6-5) – Taylore 0-6 0-0 0, Wells 3-11 2-2 10, German 1-4 1-2 3, Pierce 0-2 0-2 0, Mercado 2-5 0-2 4, Trench 1-3 0-0 3, Viril 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 2-6 0-2 4, Ngassam 1-2 0-2 2, Duncan 1-1 0-0 2, Moore 1-5 0-0 3, Irons 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-2 0, Hodge 0-2 0-0 0. Burke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-49 3-14 31.
NORTH TEXAS (2-2) – Shepherd 0-1 3-4 3, Townley 2-3 2-2 6, Owens 2-5 0-0 5, Jones 3-10 0-0 8, Jackson 4-9 0-2 8, George 7-9 1-2 15, Mims 2-4 1-4 7, Boyd 2-7 1-2 5, McDowell 4-8 3-4 11. Totals 26-56 11-20 68
Xavier (Louisiana) 12 10 4 5 — 31 North Texas 14 17 14 23 — 68
Three-point goals – Xavier 4-16 (Taylor 0-3, Wells 2-6, Trench 1-2, Moore 1-3, Hodge 0-2) UNT 5-18 (Owens 1-4, Jones 2-8, Jackson 0-2, Mims 2-2, Boyd 0-2) Fouled out – none. Rebounds – Xavier 31 (Pierce 7) UNT 47 (George 10) Assists – Xavier 4 (four tied, 1) UNT 14 (Boyd 5) Total fouls – Xavier 17, UNT 11. A – 395.