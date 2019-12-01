HONOLULU — The North Texas women’s basketball team knew it would have its hands full on the final day of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown on Sunday, and despite some bright spots shown by a young Mean Green team, the No. 12 NC State Wolfpack was too much in a 76-65 win at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Freshman point guard N’Yah Boyd came off the bench to score a team-high, and career-high, 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting and was 6-for-7 from the foul line. Fellow freshman guard Randi Thompson added 11 points off the bench to go with four steals, and freshman point guard Jazion Jackson had nine points and four assists for the Mean Green.
“I thought our freshmen showed up for us, and we learned a ton about who we are and what we have,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “This is an awesome experience for us when you’re talking about preparing for a Conference USA tournament — three games in three days — this is what you have to do to win, this is how hard you have to play, this is what it takes.
“It takes everybody and for them to show up the way we did was big. We’ll take the positives and the areas where we need to continue to grow, and we’ll get better.”
UNT (3-5, 0-0 C-USA) quickly pulled within six to open second half, but then NC State (8-0, 0-0 ACC) went on a barrage, including two 3-pointers from Aislinn Konig and one from Kayla Jones to open up a 15-point lead less than two minutes into the third quarter. NC State shot 60% in third quarter, which ended with the Wolfpack holding a commanding 59-46 lead.
UNT was outrebounded — rare occasion — by a 19-board margin and allowed 18 offensive rebounds to NC State, which had five players of at least 6-foot and two at least 6-foot-2, including sophomore post Elissa Cunane, who had a double-double at halftime and finished with 24 points and 19 rebounds.
“I wanted to do a better job on the boards,” Mitchell said. “They had 18 offensive rebounds, and I thought if we could’ve lowered that number it would’ve helped us out a ton when you’re talking about an 11-point game.”
Overall, Mitchell said she was pleased with how her team competed and showed its overall scoring ability when, in many games early in the season, the Mean Green relied upon Anisha George and Destinee McDowell to provide the offense.
“This was a great experience for our young squad,” Mitchell said. “I’m proud of my group and look forward to getting home and working on some things and getting some rest, obviously. We have a lot of work to do, but I think we have a great group that can get stuff done.”