SAN ANTONIO — North Texas Women’s Basketball improved to 3-4 in Conference USA play with a 79-55 win over UTSA Thursday afternoon, aided by Summer Jones dropping a career-high 21 points and Anisha George recording her sixth double-double of the season.
The win moved coach Jalie Mitchell into second all-time in wins at North Texas.
“We executed really well today,” Mitchell said. “There’s not a lot to complain about, I’m really proud of our rebounding, proud of our 20 assists. Definitely a game we would like to build on heading into Saturday.”
North Texas had four players score in double figures, Jones with her 21, George added 17 to go along with 12 rebounds, N’Yah Boyd added 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Randi Thompson contributed 11 points.
The Mean Green (9-10, 3-4 C-USA) opened up the game on an 11-2 run before the first media timeout. The Roadrunners (6-11, 2-3 C-USA) were only able to muster two made field goals through the first frame while North Texas shot at a 46.7% clip. Jones got off to a hot start in the opening frame, going 4-5 from the floor including 1-2 from deep to have 10 points and help the Mean Green to a 21-7 lead at the first break.
UTSA would come out in the second quarter on a 7-2 run to cut the lead to just seven with 7:49 left to play in the half. Two straight layups from George, and a bucket a piece from Boyd and Madison Townley put UNT up by 15. The Mean Green would head into the locker room up a dozen.
A 12-3 run to open the second half would put North Texas up by 21 with 2:48 to play in the third. Thompson would lead the way in the quarter with six points. George, Boyd and Trena Mims all pulled down a pair of rebounds as well in the frame. The Mean Green would lead by 20 heading into the final frame.
Both teams would shoot really well in the fourth quarter as the Roadrunners were able to cut the lead to just 15 with just under six minutes to play, but the lead the Mean Green had grown would just be too much as they would end the game on an 18-6 run to close out the road win.
The Mean Green continue conference play Saturday on the road at UTEP, tip-off is set for 1 p.m.