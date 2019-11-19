The first couple of weeks of the season have been a back-and-forth affair for the North Texas women's basketball team.
UNT suffered a surprising loss to Mid-America Christian to open the season before bouncing back to beat Alcorn State.
The Mean Green were back on the wrong end of a 68-49 loss to UTA on Friday and are hoping to see their season-long trend continue on Wednesday night when they host Xavier (Louisiana).
"We are inconsistent right now," UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said following the Mean Green's loss to UTA. "Part of our growth process is having more leadership and getting tougher in time of adversity."
UNT (1-2) is hoping to see that fortitude when it takes on Xavier (6-4).
Senior post player Anisha George is averaging 15.0 points per game, while freshman forward Destinee McDowell is adding 12.0 points.
UNT's guards have struggled early in the season. The Mean Green are shooting just 15.7% (11 of 70) from 3-point range.
The Mean Green will look to turn the tide against the Golden Nuggets, who compete at the NAIA level.
Xavier lost its last game to LSU-Shreveport 60-57 on Saturday.
Junior forward Nahrie Pierce led Xavier with 12 points.