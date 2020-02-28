North Texas senior Anisha George couldn't help but smile after the last time the Mean Green were on the floor.
UNT entered its game against UTSA last week having lost seven straight games, including several in heartbreaking fashion.
The Mean Green ended that streak with a dominating 94-55 win over the Roadrunners. That win gave UNT a load of momentum heading into a game Saturday at Marshall.
“We know we can beat these teams," George said after UNT's win over the Roadrunners. "This was just a start.”
UNT will have a chance to show that is the case when it takes on the Thundering Herd in another key Conference USA game. The Mean Green (10-17, 4-11 C-USA) bolstered their hopes of making the conference tournament significantly with their win over the Roadrunners.
UNT has a two-game lead over both UTSA and Florida International for the final spot in the C-USA tournament with three games to play. The top 12 teams in the 14-team league qualify.
Marshall (11-15, 6-9) has lost two in a row.
“I feel good about where we are now,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “For us to show up and play like we did against UTSA was exciting. Everything came together at the right time. We had worked so hard and come up short. I was happy for our team. I’m excited to see what we can do in these last few games.”
UNT heads into that stretch having played well over its last few games. The Mean Green took Rice down to the wire in a 69-66 loss and were also competitive in a 71-66 loss to Old Dominion in its two games leading up to its win over UTSA.
ODU is atop the C-USA standings at 14-2, just ahead of Rice, which is 13-2.
Senior post Anisha George has scored at least 20 points in four of UNT's last five games and leads the Mean Green with an average of 14.0 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
George didn't play in UNT's 68-59 loss to the Thundering Herd earlier this season.
Freshman guard Savannah Wheeler is averaging 13.8 points per game to lead Marshall, which ranks third in C-USA with an average of 7.7 shots from 3-point range made per game.