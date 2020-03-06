Jalie Mitchell wasn't sure how long it would take North Texas to hit its stride in her fifth season with the Mean Green.
The journey certainly has taken longer than expected, but UNT's coach felt good about where the Mean Green were before their game at Middle Tennessee on Thursday.
"Our team changed so much throughout the season," Mitchell said. "This group of eight needed time to get used to what we have, what we don’t, how to make up for it and where to go from here.
"We didn’t like the outcomes, but we like the outcome of where we are now."
The bottom line for Mitchell is that the Mean Green are playing their best basketball of the season heading into their regular season finale on Saturday against UTEP.
UNT won two straight and secured a spot in next week's Conference USA tournament before falling to the Lady Raiders, a traditional league power, on Thursday.
The challenge now for the Mean Green (11-18, 5-12 C-USA) is finding a way to build momentum heading into the postseason.
UNT is currently sitting in 12th place in C-USA and is a game back of both Louisiana Tech and Florida Atlantic with one game left in the regular season. The league's top 12 teams advance to the conference tournament.
The Mean Green could move up to the No. 11 seed if they beat UTEP (15-13, 8-9) and Louisiana Tech falls in its game at Western Kentucky.
Senior center Anisha George has scored at least 20 points in five of UNT's last seven games and has played a key role in the Mean Green's improvement late in the season. She is averaging 14.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game heading into her final home game at UNT.
UNT fell at UTEP 67-63 in El Paso earlier this season in a game it led by five with just 3:10 remaining.
Ariona Gill tipped in a miss with 11 seconds left, drew a foul and hit the ensuing free throw to snap a 63-63 tie and put the Miners up for good.
Senior guard Katarina Zec is averaging 12.9 points per game to lead UTEP.