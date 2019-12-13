The TWU basketball coach Beth Jillson announced the signing Thursday of Prosper's Scout Huffman to the 2020-21 roster.
"We are thrilled to welcome Scout to the Pioneer family," Jillson said. "She is highly skilled at the post position, a relentless rebounder, and a player who knows how to space the floor and get her teammates open. Her competitive nature and tough-minded mentality was the first thing we noticed when watching her play. In addition, she is phenomenal student who is a joy to be around."
Huffman is a six-foot center who averages 12.5 points and eight rebounds per game. She helped the Lady Eagles dominate in 2018-19 in District 9-6A as they advanced to the region finals. Huffman also played for CyFair Elite Platinum where she averaged a double-double at 15 points and 10 rebounds per game last year.
An honors student with a 3.92 grade point average, Huffman wants to pursue a degree in biology.
"I chose TWU because of their amazing medical program with the added bonus of continuing to play the sport I love," Huffman said. "I also loved the way the team interacted with each other and how the coaches truly cared for their players. I knew that I wanted to be a part of the family."