TWU began fall practices for the 2019 season with a chip on their shoulder after being picked to finish 10th in the Lone Star Conference preseason standings.
In the season opener on Saturday at Kitty Magee Arena, the Pioneers came out firing and ended the first quarter on a 17-0 run to pull away for an 83-48 victory over Champion Christian College (0-1).
“It’s a good start for us,” head coach Beth Jillson said. “It was nice to get a lot of people at the game tonight, so we could knock off some rust and get used to the flow of the game.”
During that dominating run, sophomore Macy Wilkerson drained a three-pointer for her first points of the season before junior Ma’K’La Woods converted a three-point play to get TWU off and running.
Senior London Archer, junior Ajine Taylor, redshirt freshman Brielle Woods and Ma’K’La Woods all finished in double figures for the Pioneers.
TWU made 12 three-pointers, the most they have made in a single game since Jan. 24, 2016, at Angelo State.
Taylor, who provided a spark off the bench, sank three of her four attempts from beyond the arc in her 13-point outing. The Pioneers racked up 19 assists against the Lady Tigers’ 2-3 zone.
“I thought we were really efficient offensively tonight,” Jillson said. “Our guards did a great job of having a scorer’s mentality, and we took great shots. We were able to get some inside touches first, which really opened up the perimeter for our guards to knock shots down.”
As TWU continued to light up the scoreboard offensively, the Pioneer defense forced 15 turnovers and held the Lady Tigers to 27.8% shooting from the floor.
The Pioneers also did an effective job on the boards. TWU (1-0) took advantage of its size difference and outrebounded Champion Christian 41-25, which created 19 second chance points for the Pioneers.
“One of our goals going into the game was to outrebound them by 15,” Jillson said. “I was pleased to see us crashing the boards or blocking out every single time. We were disciplined in that area tonight.”Senior Carissa Moody finished with 10 rebounds and nine points to end just shy of a double-double. Moody also led the team with four assists.
Sadie Moyer, a true freshman from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, scored her first points as a Pioneer after sinking a baseline jump shot five minutes into the game.
TWU honored all veterans and first responders at halftime in addition to raising over $400 for Denton police officer Urbano Rodriguez Jr., who is recovering from wounds after being shot in the line of duty on Oct. 29.
TWU will be back in Magee Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, to square off against Southeastern Oklahoma State at 7 p.m.