LUBBOCK — No. 2 Lubbock Christian used scoring efficiency and dominating home court play to defeat TWU 80-61 Thursday at the Rip Griffin Center where the Lady Chaps have strung together 68 straight home wins.
“They’re a very well-coached and well-disciplined team,” coach Beth Jillson said. “I thought we played a really good 35 minutes, but we’ve got to be more consistent for four quarters. We just have to fight at the end of the game and figure out how to get that one stop or make that one basket that keeps us in the game.”
LCU, the defending NCAA Division II national champions, scored 43 first half points on 60 percent shooting to take an 11-point lead at the half.
However, the Pioneers (3-3, 1-1 LSC) responded with their best quarter of the game. TWU went on a 12-5 run during a four-minute span of the third period to crawl within eight points with one quarter to play.
During the final quarter, LCU (8-0, 2-0 LSC) knocked down back-to-back three-pointers and outscored the Pioneers 19-8 to pull away for their 19th consecutive win dating back to last season. TWU only made one of its final 12 shots.
“They did a really good job of moving the ball,” Jillson said. “We know they’re really good at reading defenses, and I thought at times we had some defensive letdowns and missed some rotations. They’re also just really great about being patient and finishing possessions.”
Ma’K’La Woods led the Pioneers with 16 points and seven rebounds. Carissa Moody added another 15 points and seven rebounds, while London Archer scored 10 points on the night.
TWU had not played in a game in eight days and started off rusty from the field. The Pioneers finished the night shooting 38 percent from the floor and committed 17 turnovers.
TWU outrebounded LCU 30-24 and scored 20 second-chance points, an improvement from last week’s performance against East Central.
“A huge key for us going into the game was to get second-chance points against their zone,” Jillson said. “We did a great job on the boards tonight. That was a great effort by our team.”
The Pioneers wrap up their five-game road trip on Saturday against Angelo State. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Junell Center.