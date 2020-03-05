MURFREESBORO, TN — Middle Tennessee jumped out to a 12-point lead in the opening minutes of the game behind an aggressive defense and effective transition offense to defeat North Texas 74-63 at the Murphy Center.
"I thought the beginning of the game kind of put us out of sorts, and we had a tough time rebounding from it," coach Jalie Mitchell said. "We lost by 11 [points], but we missed 12 off of missed free throws and missed layups."
Anisha George led the Mean Green with 20 points and 10 rebounds, her ninth double-double of the season. George also knocked down her first career 3-pointer from the top of the key late in the game.
Madison Townley added another efficient night to her redshirt junior campaign with 12 points and seven rebounds. All 12 points came on mid-range jumpers.
The Mean Green (11-18, 5-12 C-USA) committed three early turnovers along with missing their first five shots of the game during the Blue Raiders' 12-0 run. After the first minute and a half, North Texas settled in behind a few big shots from Summer Jones. Jones scored 17 points on five of eight from beyond the arc, which tied her career high in 3-pointers made in a game.
Middle Tennessee's (20-9, 12-5 C-USA) man-to-man defense forced five turnovers and held the Mean Green to 27.8% from the floor in the first half. The Blue Raiders also scored 18 points in the paint to cruise into halftime with a 40-27 lead.
Jones hit back-to-back 3-pointers early in the third period to cut the Middle Tennessee lead to nine, but MTSU responded with a quick 6-0 run to regain the double-digit lead.
The Blue Raiders also outrebounded the Mean Green 51-34. Middle Tennessee senior Charity Savage recorded a career-high 25 rebounds in her last game at the Murphy Center.
The Mean Green defense forced 22 turnovers, which resulted in 26 points. However, North Texas struggled to find the bottom of the net and finished the night shooting 33.3% from the floor.
North Texas will conclude regular season play at 7 p.m. Saturday against UTEP at The Super Pit.
"We need to come back Saturday and finish out the regular season strong to get some momentum heading into the conference tournament," Mitchell said.