North Texas found itself in a terrible spot early on in its game against Western Kentucky on Thursday.
The Mean Green were without two of their top post players, trailed by 11 and had hit just two of their first 24 shots from the field when head coach Jalie Mitchell took a timeout to deliver a simple message.
“I told them we were going to be OK,” Mitchell said. “We had been in that spot before.”
UNT was much more than just OK and roared back for a 61-54 win over the Hilltoppers in its Conference USA opener at the Super Pit.
The Mean Green were projected to be a middle-of-the-pack team in C-USA before the season began and took a step toward showing that they could be a contender with a win over WKU, one of the league’s traditional powers.
“This win will definitely give us a little momentum,” UNT forward Charlene Shepherd said. “Coming in, we were underrated. We were smaller and had fewer players but had a bigger heart and played together.”
Shepherd led the way while pulling down a whopping 23 rebounds. She finished with a double-double that also included 10 points.
Randi Thompson came off the bench to lead UNT (7-6, 1-0 C-USA) with 17 points and Callie Owens added 13.
That balanced attack helped the Mean Green hang on in a back-and-forth game that was tight down the stretch.
UNT had a 52-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter before WKU (8-4, 0-1) closed within 56-52 on Whitney Creech’s three-point play with 2:38 left.
The Hilltoppers had all the momentum and were in the midst of a 14-4 run when UNT answered. Jazion Jackson grabbed a rebound and pushed the ball in transition before finding Shepherd for a layup. Shepherd added another layup and a free throw in the closing minutes to ice the game.
“We got a little gun-shy and stopped being aggressive,” Mitchell said. “We gave them momentum. Then we took it back.”
Shepherd led the way while controlling the paint on a night UNT was without two of its key post players. Senior post Anisha George recently returned to the team after attending to family issues and did not play, while junior forward Madison Townley was out due to injury.
UNT needed Shepherd to come through against a towering WKU frontline that included 6-4 forward Raneem Elgedawy, who led WKU with 15 points.
Shepherd was up to the task and helped UNT finish with a 53-39 edge in rebounds.
“I was hungry for the ball,” Shepherd said. “We talked prior to the game that I needed to have the mindset that every rebound is mine. I kept repeating that in my mind.”
Shepherd’s performance helped UNT rally after it got off to a horrible start. The Mean Green trailed 16-5 in the second quarter after missing several point-blank shots.
UNT had trailed big on more than a few occasions earlier in the season while navigating a tough schedule. The position the Mean Green found themselves in was familiar, which helped them recover.
“We looked back at our experience in nonconference and adjusted by attacking the rim more and relaxing on our shots,” Mitchell said.
Radi Thompson got UNT going with a 3 before Summer Jones followed with another.
WKU called a timeout, but that did little to stem the tide. Thompson hit her third 3 of the first half before Sandra Skinner scored to pull the Hilltoppers within 18-14.
Those were the final points WKU would score in the first half. UNT closed the half with a 13-0 run that put the Mean Green up 27-18.
UNT still had a lot of work to and saw the Hilltoppers rally late.
The Mean Green remained calm and Shepherd hit the key shots in the closing minutes to help UNT open C-USA play with an impressive win.
“There was a moment when we felt rushed,” Shepherd said. “That was when they made their run. Coach told us to play our game. We stuck to the game plan.”
North Texas 61, Western Kentucky 54
WESTERN KENTUCKY (8-4, 0-1) – Givens 5-15 0-0 10, Pouye 0-0 0-0 0, Elgedawy 7-14 0-0 15, Creech 3-9 3-3 9, Abdelgawad 1-6 3-3 6, Haywood 3-10 1-1 7, Brewer 0-5 0-0 0, Porter 0-4 0-0 0, Skinner 2-3 3-6 7. Totals 21-66 10-13 54.
NORTH TEXAS (7-6, 1-0) – Shepherd 3-10 4-6 10, McDowell 0-3 2-2 2, Owens 5-16 1-1 13, Jackson 2-8 0-0 4, Mims 2-8 2-2 6, Boyd 0-2 0-2 0, Thompson 6-13 0-0 17, Jones 3-6 0-0 9. Totals 21-66 9-13 61.
|Western Kentucky
|9
|9
|20
|16
|— 54
|North Texas
|5
|22
|25
|9
|— 61
Three-point goals – WKU 2-19 (Givens 0-5, Elgedawy 1-2, Creech 0-1, Abdelgawad 1-5, Haywood 0-1, Brewer 0-3, Porter 0-2) UNT 10-21 (Shepherd 0-1, Owens 2-5, Jackson 0-1, Boyd 0-1, Thompson 5-8, Jones 3-5). Fouled out – Givens. Rebounds – WKU 39 (Two tied, nine) UNT 53 (Shepherd 23). Assists – WKU 5 (Creech 3) UNT 12 (Mims 5). Total fouls – WKU 17, UNT 14. A – 1,180