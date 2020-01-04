Texas Woman’s started off hot in the first period, scoring 19 points and holding Texas A&M-Kingsville to shooting just 21% from the field.
TWU was slow to start in the second period, scoring 11 points and only shooting 40% from field while turning the ball over 4 times. The Pioneers didn’t respond to start off the second half, as the Pioneers lead dwindled to only three points with four minutes to go in the period as the Javelina’s went on a 7-0 run to end out the third period. The Pioneers just shot 22% in the third period.
Kingsville, had back-to-back 3s in the fourth quarter to give them a 48-44 lead with two minutes to go. The Pioneers just couldn’t capitalize at the end of the game losing this one 53-49
The Pioneers will hit the road to take on Arkansas-Fort Smith on Wednesday and will be at Kitty Magee Arena on Jan. 16th to take on the Mustangs from Western New Mexico.