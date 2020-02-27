KINGSVILLE — Ma'K'La Woods scored a game-high 11 points, Ngozi Obineke grabbed a team-high eight boards, while the Texas Woman's University basketball team (10-15, 8-13 Lone Star Conference) forced 21 turnovers by Texas A&M-Kingsville (4-19, 3-18) in a 42-35 win over the Javelinas on Thursday night inside the Steinke Center.
In a game where neither offense was able to establish much of a footing, the Pioneers held TAMUK below 20% shooting in the first and fourth quarters; and in TAMUK's best shooting quarter — the third, the Javelinas managed only eight field goal attempts.
Offense was at a premium from the very beginning, as the Pioneers opened the game on a 9-0 run and did not allow the first TAMUK points of the contest until the 3:24 mark of the opening quarter.
The Javelinas were able to pull to within one (23-22) with 5:53 remaining in the third quarter and briefly pulled ahead in the fourth, taking a 31-29 lead with 6:26 to play. However, the Pioneers scored six straight points to grab a five-point (36-31) advantage with just under two points to play.
TAMUK was twice able to pull to within three, last with 1:10 to play when the Javelinas trailed 38-35 after a pair of free throws, but the Pioneers hit all four free throws in the final 30 seconds of the contest to stretch the score to the game's final margin.
TWU held an 11-10 advantage in points off turnovers and a 15-8 advantage in bench points.
The Pioneers return to action on Saturday, Feb, 29, facing Texas A&M International in the two teams' regular-season finale in Laredo. A 1 p.m. tip-off is scheduled.