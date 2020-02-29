LAREDO — Sadie Moyer scored 14 points, while Maggie Stephenson chipped in 10, and Ngozi Obineke added a 10-rebound performance, but the Texas Woman’s University basketball team (10-16, 8-14 Lone Star Conference) was unable to overcome a slow start in a 62-57, season-ending loss to Texas A&M International (11-17, 8-14) on Saturday.
TAMIU opened as much as a 13-point (18-5) lead in the opening quarter before taking an 11-point (18-7) lead into the second. After a 3-pointer just over two minutes into the second quarter opened scoring and pushed the TAMIU lead to 14 (21-7), the Pioneers went on a 17-2 run to claim the lead at 24-23 with 1:49 remaining in the opening half. However, back-to-back 3-pointers by TAMIU sent the Dustdevils into the half with a five-point (29-24) lead.
Twice the Pioneers were able to cut the deficit to one in the third quarter, but TAMIU pulled away and took a 10-point (46-36) lead with 1:27 to play in the third before a late layup by Stephenson cut the deficit to eight (46-38) entering the fourth.
TWU rallied in the fourth, knotting the game with 4:18 to play on a Moyer 3-pointer, but again TAMIU answered. The Pioneers would tie the game twice in the final minutes, last at 57-57 with 1:54 to play, but TAMIU scored the game’s final five points to capture the victory.
While the Pioneers held advantage in shooting percentage (38.8-36.4%) and rebounding (42 to 20), TAMIU connected on 13 of 31 3-pointer attempts and forced 24 TWU turnovers. TWU held a 24-17 advantage in bench points, a 22-14 advantage in points in the paint, an a 9-3 advantage in second-chance points, while TAMIU held a 23-17 advantage in points off turnovers and a 15-4 advantage in fast-break points.