In their first game of the new year, Texas Woman's used a strong defensive scheme to defeat Texas A&M International 70-50 Thursday night at Kitty Magee Arena.
TWU started off slow in the first period with only scoring 11 points and having four turnovers. The Pioneers exploded with 21 points to cap off the second period to take the lead into the half. With defensive scheme the Pioneers held international to just 10 points in the second period. The Pioneers were led by forward Ma' K' La Woods who scored a team high 18 points and Madyson Johnson who provided a spark off the bench with 8 points.
The Pioneers will return to Kitty Magee Arena Saturday at 2 p.m. to take on Texas A&M-Kingsville.