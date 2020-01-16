After coming off a strong fight against Oklahoma Christian, the Pioneers returned to Kitty Magee Arena on Thursday to host Western New Mexico.
TWU took a four-point lead in the first period as they attacked the basket. The Mustangs fought back as they outshot the Pioneers in 3-point shots. Western New Mexico was led by Paulina Rodriquez, who made five 3-pointers.
The Pioneers tried clawing their way back, led by guard Ngozi Obineke and forward Ma’K’La Woods, but it wasn’t enough as TWU fell 60-53.
The Pioneers take on Texas Permian Basin at home at 2 p.m. Saturday.