North Texas has lost to Middle Tennessee in just about every conceivable manner over the last decade. There have been blowout losses and tight setbacks.
For a short time on Thursday, UNT appeared as if it might finally break the Lady Raiders’ hammerlock control of the series.
That all changed with a 16-0 MTSU onslaught to start the fourth quarter.
It was all downhill from there for the Mean Green in an 80-60 loss to MTSU at the Super Pit.
UNT (9-13, 3-7 Conference USA) has now lost 17 straight to the Lady Raiders (16-7, 8-3) dating back to the 2005-06 season.
“We are playing about 30 minutes of a game the way we are supposed to,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “The other 10 I can’t explain. It can be the second quarter or the third. Today it was the fourth. We have to figure out how to put a 40-minute game together.”
UNT knew it would need to be at its best the whole way to have a chance against MTSU, a traditional power in women’s college basketball that has played in the postseason in 16 straight years.
The Mean Green came up 10 minutes short against MTSU after taking a 56-55 lead into the fourth quarter. Courtney Whitson opened the final period with back-to-back 3s to spark MTSU.
The Lady Raiders built a 71-56 lead before N’Yah Boyd finally ended MTSU’s run with a jumper in the paint with 4:53 left.
By then it was too late.
“In the fourth our offensive execution went away from what was working,” Mitchell said. “We didn’t hit shots and that affected our energy and intensity defensively. We couldn’t push the pace like we were because we couldn’t get stops.”
Anastasia Hayes gave UNT fits all night long on her way to scoring a career high 33 points. The sophomore was one of four MTSU players who finished in double figures.
UNT didn’t have enough firepower to keep up, despite a balanced scoring attack that featured four players in double figures. Anisha George led UNT with 14 points.
“We couldn’t contain her penetration,” Mitchell said of Hayes. “She had a heck of a game.”
MTSU needed a big outing from Hayes after UNT dominated early. The Mean Green led by as many as 13 points in the first half following a 14-2 run.
Summer Jones and Charlene Shepherd hit back-to-back 3s to spark UNT. Randi Thompson capped the burst with another 3 that put the Mean Green up 24-11.
MTSU clawed its way back into the game and pulled within 38-36 on a Hayes layup.
UNT answered with a 5-0 run before Aislynn Hayes hit a 3 at the buzzer to pull the Lady Raiders within 43-39 at halftime.
The game remained tight heading into the fourth quarter.
That was when MTSU did what it always seems to do against UNT — found a way to win.
“They handled the fourth quarter very well and more maturely,” Mitchell said. “They did what they had been doing. They got the shots they wanted, made hustle plays, got some second-chance opportunities. They did everything we didn’t do.”
MTSU sent UNT to its third straight loss in the process and sent the Mean Green back to the drawing board as they look for a way to pull out of a late-season funk.
“It’s the 40-minute thing,” Mitchell said of why UNT has struggled late in the season. “We have to put a full game together. There is no excuse for not doing that.”
Middle Tennessee 80, North Texas 60
MIDDLE TENNESSEE (16-7, 8-3) – Whitson 5-8 0-0 13, Savage 305 1-2 7, Ana. Hayes 14-25 5-5 33, Sutton 4-12 4-4 14, Ais. Hayes 5-10 0-1 13, Whittington 0-7 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 10-12 80.
NORTH TEXAS (9-13, 3-7) – Townley 4-9 2-4 10, George 7-10 0-0 14, Boyd 5-13 1-3 11, Thompson 1-7 0-0 3, Mims 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 3-8 0-0 8, Shepherd 3-9 3-8 10, Jackson 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 25-61 6-15 60.
Middle Tennessee 13 26 16 25 — 80 North Texas 24 19 13 4 — 60
Three-point goals – MTSU 8-22 (Whitson 3-5, Savage 0-1, Ana. Hayes 0-1, Sutton 2-7, Ais. Hayes 3-4, Whittington 0-4) UNT 4-16 (Boyd 0-2, Thompson 1-3, Jones 2-6, Shepherd 1-4, Jackson 0-1). Fouled out – none. Rebounds – MTSU 42 (Savage 9), UNT 38 (Shepherd 6). Assists – MTSU 17 (Ais. Hayes 6), UNT 11 (two tied, 3). Total fouls – MTSU 13, UNT 13. A – 1,301.