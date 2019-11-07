Jalie Mitchell knew there would be a few ups and downs in her fifth season at North Texas when it came to the growth of her guards.
UNT’s coach is relying on a host of freshmen and transfers who are still adapting to the college game.
Some tough days were expected. Mitchell just didn’t foresee anything like what UNT experienced in a 61-59 loss to Mid-America Christian in the Mean Green’s season opener on Thursday morning at the Super Pit.
The Evangels figured out pretty quickly that UNT’s guards were struggling to shoot the ball from deep and settled into a zone. The Mean Green kept on firing and shot themselves right out of a game they led by 17 in the third quarter.
UNT hit just two of their 35 shots from beyond the 3-point arc in a stunning loss Mid-America. The Evangels (4-0) compete at the NAIA level.
“You just do,” Mitchell said of how UNT would recover. “With a young group. You have to teach them, hope they learn and fight the very next day.
“We have to learn to handle adversity better than we did today.”
UNT ran into plenty of adversity in the second half after dominating most the way.
The Mean Green ran out to a 42-25 lead with 6:43 left in the third quarter after senior post Anisha George scored in the paint.
The Evangels quickly worked their way back into the game while connecting on one 3 after another. MAC went 13-of-29 from deep and hit four 3s in the span of less than three minutes spanning the third and fourth quarters.
UNT was up 47-35 when Lexy Hernandez hit the first of those four shots from deep. Anna Kash drained the fourth to pull MAC within 49-47.
“We have said for three days that they can shoot the ball,” Mitchell said. “I’m fine with contested looks and them making tough shots, but defensively, we weren’t where we needed to be.”
UNT was in a fight at that point and appeared as if it would hang on after freshman guard N’Yah Boyd hit a fast-break layup to put the Mean Green up 55-50 with 3:58 left.
The Evangels answered with back-to-back 3s. Sydney Wycoff hit the second of those shots to give MAC its first lead at 56-55.
UNT came back and took the lead twice in the closing minutes. George hit a layup with 1:10 left that gave the Mean Green a 59-58 edge.
Those were the last points UNT could muster. Alexis Shannon hit a pair of free throws with 55.3 seconds left to put MAC back in front.
UNT turned the ball over twice and then sent Shannon to the line with four seconds left. Shannon hit one of her two attempts, giving the Evangels a 61-59 lead, leaving the Mean Green a final chance.
The Mean Green tried to get the ball to George but couldn’t convert in the closing seconds.
“We hung our heads a little bit because we were not making shots,” Mitchell said. “What I’m telling our young guards is that we can’t allow that to affect our game.
“We can’t slack on the defensive end, can’t stop talking, put our heads down and react negatively. We have to fight and do what we know what we need to do to win.”
George finished with 19 points and 26 rebounds, while freshman forward Destinee McDowell added 14 points for UNT. Shannon paced the Evangels with 19 points and hit three 3s.
The senior was one of five MAC players who hit at least two 3s and matched or exceeded the Mean Green’s production from beyond the arc as a team.
“There is no doubt we are a better shooting team than that,” Mitchell said. “We have only had practice and exhibitions and scrimmages, but I haven’t seen us shoot this bad. This is a first.”
UNT is hoping it’s also the last time it can’t find its touch from deep.
{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}Mid-America Christian 61, North Texas 59{/h3}
MID-AMERICA CHRISTIAN (4-0) — Siliga 1-6 0-0 2, Shannon 6-13 4-6 19, Tapps 3-7 0-0 8, Hernandez 4-8 0-0 12, Wycoff 3-4 2-4 10, Gregory 1-7 0-0 2, Endsley 1-6 0-0 2, Kash 2-9 0-0 6, Thrailkill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 6-10 61.
NORTH TEXAS (0-1) — Townley 2-3 0-0 4, George 9-17 1-2 19, Jones 0-10 0-0 0, Boyd 1-9 0-2 2, Jackson 3-12 2-6 9, Trena Mims 2-11 2-2 6, Shepherd 0-3 0-0 0, McDowell 6-9 2-3 14, Terrell 1-2 0-0 2, Thompson 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 25-79 7-15 59.
Mid-America Christian 13 8 20 20 — 61 North Texas 22 12 15 10 — 59
Three-point goals — MAC 13-29 (Shannon 3-5, Tapps 2-4, Hernandez 4-7, Wycoff 2-3, Gregory 0-2, Endsley 0-2, Kash 2-6) UNT 2-35 (Jones 0-8, Boyd 0-6, Jackson 1-7, Mims 0-8, Shepherd 0-2, McDowell 0-1, Thompson 1-3). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — MAC 39 (Shannon 7), UNT 62 (George 26). Assists — MAC 13 (three tied, 3) UNT 10 (Jones 3). Total fouls — MAC 18, UNT 15. A — 2,309.