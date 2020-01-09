MIAMI — North Texas rallied from a slow start against FIU to take a second-half lead but missed two shots in the final 10 seconds to fall 58-56 to the Golden Panthers at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center Thursday.
The Mean Green (7-8, 1-2) got down 23-4 in the first half before coming all the way back to take a 30-29 lead with 7:59 to play in the third quarter. After scoring just four points in the first quarter, the Mean Green rallied by scoring 21 in the second to cut the FIU lead to 27-25 at halftime.
North Texas took its first lead of the game when Trena Mims hit a 3-pointer with 7:59 to play in the third quarter, giving the Mean Green a 30-29 advantage. That sparked a 9-0 run by North Texas to give the Mean Green their largest lead of the game at 36-29. FIU came back with a 13-4 run to close the third quarter and take a 42-40 lead into the fourth.
Mean Green sophomore forward Charlene Shepherd hit a 3-pointer with 1:25 to play in the fourth to tie the game at 53-53. FIU answered with a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession to give it a lead it wouldn’t surrender.
After Shepherd hit another three with just :18 to play to cut the lead to 58-56, North Texas fouled FIU senior center Chelsea Guimaraes, who missed both of her free throw attempts. Shepherd missed a 3-point attempt with :06 seconds to play, and Mean Green senior Anisha George missed a put-back layup with :01 to play to give FIU the win.
“I was proud of the way that we fought back after getting down early,” coach Jalie Mitchell said. “We played good at times, but we allowed them to get on some runs that really hurt us.”
FIU (4-10, 1-2) outrebounded North Texas 42-37, allowing the Mean Green just nine offensive rebounds in the game. The Mean Green came into the game leading Conference USA in rebounding and rebound margin, averaging 43.9 boards while allowing opponents 37.9.
The Mean Green was led in scoring by Mims with 12 while Shepherd and George both added 11 points each.
North Texas will look to even its Conference USA record Saturday when the Mean Green travel to play FAU in Boca Raton at 1 p.m.