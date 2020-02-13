CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Texas women’s basketball team couldn’t overcome an early deficit on Thursday night in a 72-59 loss to Charlotte.
Although both teams struggled to score in the opening minutes, Charlotte (16-7, 7-5 C-USA) found its offensive rhythm late in the first quarter and went on a 9-0 run to take a 21-9 lead at the end of the first period.
The 49ers stayed hot from the field, finishing with a 57.9 field goal percentage through the first three quarters of play to take a 59-39 lead into the final period.
Despite facing a 20-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter, North Texas (9-15, 3-9 C-USA) continued to fight. Due to a relentless defense and a few 3-pointers from N’Yah Boyd, the Mean Green cut the lead to 68-59 with just under three minutes to play. However, two crucial buckets from Charlotte ended the Mean Green’s chances at completing the furious comeback.
Boyd was the offensive catalyst that brought North Texas within striking distance in the final period. She scored a career high 25 points, with 13 of those coming in the fourth quarter. The freshman point guard is averaging 15.5 points per game in her last four contests.
“I thought we stayed aggressive throughout the entire night,” head coach Jalie Mitchell said. “We never stopped fighting, and I’m proud of our team for that. We just need to clean up a few things on both sides of the floor and get back to work tomorrow.”
Senior Anisha George added another 20 points and seven rebounds for the Mean Green. George is the second player on the Mean Green this season to record back-to-back 20-point games. She joins Destinee McDowell on that list, who scored 26 against Louisiana-Monroe and 21 against Texas A&M Texarkana in December.
Madison Townley led UNT with 11 rebounds, the second most she’s had against a Division I opponent this season.
North Texas will wrap up its road trip on Saturday when they travel to Old Dominion, who knocked off Rice on Thursday to gain control of the top spot in Conference USA.