Jalie Mitchell has all kinds of concerns heading into any game North Texas plays, just like any other coach.
The list just gets a little longer for games like the one UNT played on Friday night against Louisiana-Monroe.
Mitchell had to not only prepare the Mean Green for the Warhawks but also for the challenge that goes with playing the final game before their holiday break.
“Coaches talk about this being a trap game,” Mitchell said. “In your mind you are thinking, ‘I’m going home after this game and get to do this and that.’ You are not focused on what you have to do for 40 minutes.”
UNT certainly wasn’t sharp the whole way but was at its best for just long enough to pull away for a 63-51 win at the Super Pit in its last game before an eight-day holiday hiatus.
The Mean Green (5-6) went on a 16-0 run spanning the third and fourth quarters and pulled away for the win behind Destinee McDowell. The freshman forward scored six of her career-high 21 points during the Mean Green’s game-changing run.
“I had my teammates and coaches behind me, telling me to attack,” McDowell said. “There are times when people can step up. This was my time.
“It gives me confidence to go out there and do it again.”
McDowell has made a significant impact throughout her debut season with the Mean Green.
The challenge for Mitchell has been getting McDowell to live up to her potential on a regular basis.
“Destinee was much more aggressive tonight and we need her to be,” Mitchell said. “She is our second leading scorer and rebounder. She is very capable of leading us every night.”
McDowell, who came into the night averaging 10.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, had plenty of help in UNT’s win over ULM (1-8).
Jazion Jackson scored 10 points, while Anisha George and N’Yah Boyd both added nine.
Lauren Fitch and Diamond Brooks both scored 12 points for ULM, which always seemed to have an answer each time UNT went on a run until late.
UNT closed the first half on an 8-0 run and took a 27-19 lead at the end of a tightly contested first half.
The Mean Green outscored ULM 18-6 in the paint but struggled to keep the Warhawks off the free-throw line. The Warhawks hit 13 of their 16 free throws in the first half.
ULM got right back into the game in the third quarter and tied the score at 33-33 on a Goins jumper.
UNT went on its game-changing run a short time later.
“We had great energy to start from the group that started for fourth quarter, with D-Mac being one of them,” Mitchell said. “We were able to press, get some steals and turned those into points. We feed off of that and it quieted them.”
The win came at a perfect time for UNT. The Mean Green have played a tough nonconference schedule and had lost three of their last four games heading into the night. Two of those losses came against national powers Texas and North Carolina State.
UNT will have a chance to even its record heading its Conference USA opener against Western Kentucky when it takes on Texas A&M-Texarkana on Dec. 29.
The Mean Green will have their Christmas break in the rearview mirror by then. UNT appeared as if it might fall into the trap Mitchell warned her players about in its game against ULM.
McDowell made sure the Mean Green avoided that fate.
“Destinee is a very capable player,” Mitchell said. “When she’s on the floor good things happen.”
North Texas 63, Louisiana-Monroe 51
LOUISIANA-MONROE (1-8) – Crockett 2-4 0-0 4, Goins 4-10 0-0 9, Brooks 6-12 0-0 12, Thompson 1-7 4-4 7, Fitch 2-6 8-10 12, Self 0-3 2-2 2, Coatney 0-0 0-0 0, Means 0-1 3-4 3, Schaik 0-2 0-0 0, Gatte 1-4 0-2 2. Totals 16-50 17-22 51.
NORTH TEXAS (5-6) – McDowell 9-16 3-4 21, George 4-5 1-2 9, Owens 2-3 0-0 5, Jackson 5-9 0-2 10, Mims 1-4 3-4 5, Boyd 3-7 3-4 9, Shepherd 2-3 0-1 4, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 10-17 63.
Louisiana-Monroe 13 6 18 14 — 51 North Texas 13 14 13 23 — 63
Three-point goals – ULM 2-14 (Goins 1-6, Thompson 1-3, Self 0-2, Schaik 0-2, Gatte 0-1) UNT 1-7 (Owens 1-2, Jackson 0-1, Boyd 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Jones 0-2). Fouled out – Crockett. Rebounds – ULM 35 (Two tied, 7) UNT 31 (McDowell 7). Assists – ULM 11 (Thompson 4) UNT 10 (Boyd 4). Total fouls – ULM 17, UNT 18. A – 1,068.