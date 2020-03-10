Anisha George couldn’t help but marvel earlier this week while thinking back on the impact basketball has made on her life.
George picked up the game as a youngster and developed into a high school star in the U.S. Virgin Islands. She has played internationally with her country and for two college teams over the course of a four-year career that will reach a milestone when North Texas plays in this week’s Conference USA tournament.
UNT has won three of its last four games behind George, who is hoping to lead the Mean Green on an unlikely run through the tournament.
UNT is the No. 11 seed in the 12-team event and will face Charlotte, the No. 6 seed, in a 2 p.m. game on Wednesday at the Ford Center in Frisco.
That’s the last place George imagined she’d be just a few years ago.
“I’m really happy and surprised,” George said. “I never thought I would play past high school. To play in college has been a huge opportunity. I’m so grateful. No one recruits the Virgin Islands, especially not for women’s players.”
George was the exception, thanks to her 6-foot-2 fame and athletic ability. She started her career at Moberly Area Community College in Missouri before transferring to UNT, where she has spent the last two seasons.
The UNT men’s and women’s teams both have players from the small island nation, thanks to Jareeem Dowling. The assistant coach with the Mean Green men’s team also grew up in the Virgin Islands and works with the territory’s men’s national team.
George has been a hit ever since she arrived at UNT. The Mean Green’s hopes to hang around for an extended run in this week’s C-USA tournament will rest largely with George, who has been their best player all season.
“Anisha has been huge for us,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “She’s been a presence in the post. Her consistency and efficiency are really great. Any time she gets a good look it is probably going in.”
That’s not an exaggeration. George is shooting a whopping 64.3% from the field, a total that leads C-USA and ranks fifth nationally in the latest NCAA leaders list.
UNT has depended on George to lead the way all season. She averages 14.3 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, both team highs, and was named to the All-Conference USA second team this week.
The Mean Green haven’t had a choice other than to lean on George. UNT lost Terriell Bradley, one of the top players in program history, to graduation after last season and have dealt with a series of key injuries this year.
Destinee McDowell played in just 14 games in a productive freshman season, while junior guard Callie Owens lasted 17 games. UNT is still playing well despite losing both to injuries.
George is a big reason why. She’s scored at least 20 points in five of UNT’s last eight games.
What George has accomplished at UNT is just part of her story. She was a second team NJCAA All-American at Moberly and is also a member of the U.S. Virgin Islands national team.
George has played with her national team in tournaments in Columbia and Argentina.
That experience has helped George carve out a significant legacy in her two seasons at UNT.
George helped lead the Mean Green to the final of the Women’s Basketball Invitational last season. She has scored 733 points and pulled down 475 rebounds in just two seasons at UNT.
George’s impact has gone beyond her statistics, though. She has also been a key influence for a young team this season.
“Anisha has helped me get stronger from having to guard her,” sophomore forward Charlene Shepherd said. “I was one of the weakest players on the team. She toughened me up and pushes me. She can tell when something is bothering me and helps. Having that kind of relationship helps me look at her as a role model.”
UNT will look at George as more than that this week. The Mean Green need her to be a force just like she has been throughout the late stages of the year.
Reaching that goal could help George extend UNT’s season and her journey in college basketball.
“I have grown through the process,” George said. “I’ve learned to control my anger and communicate with my team in tough times. I’ve also developed mentally, physically and educationally. I have gotten a lot out of basketball. It’s given more than I ever expected.
“I’m grateful for that.”