Ngozi Obineke turned in a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double off the bench, scoring 16 of her points in the second half as the Texas Woman’s University women’s basketball team (6-13, 4-11 Lone Star Conference) staged a furious second-half rally but ultimately fell short 74-69 to Cameron (10-11, 9-6) on Thursday night inside Kitty Magee Arena.
“I was really proud of the fight we showed in the second half tonight,” said coach Beth Jillson. “We were aggressive working the ball inside, scoring 38 points in the paint, 28 in the second half. The crowd was great tonight, you could tell we really fed off their energy. Ngozi coming off the bench was relentless on the boards and did a great job of attacking the rim.”
The Aggies opened the game on a 13-0 run over the first three-plus minutes of the contest, but the Pioneers fought back and pulled to within seven (13-6) on a London Archer lay-up with 5:26 to play in the opening quarter. A 6-0 run to close the quarter by Cameron gave the Aggies a 14-point (24-10) lead after one.
The Aggies led by as many as 24 in the second quarter before taking a 23-point (46-23) lead into the half.
The Pioneers adjusted and rallied in the third quarter, narrowing the deficit to 11 points (54-43) with 1:54 to play before Cameron carried a 13-point (58-45) lead into the fourth quarter.
TWU cut its deficit to single digits (58-50) with 7:57 to play and continued to inch closer, pulling to within five (68-63) when Obineke converted a 3-point play with 2:03 to play. However, each TWU bucket was seemingly answered by a Cameron bucket down the stretch, and the valiant comeback fell short.
The Pioneers’ defense slowed the Cameron offense in the second half, after the Aggies opened the contest shooting at a 48.6% clip (including a 52.6% mark in the opening quarter), they were held to just 28.6% in the second half. After Cameron shot 8-of-16 from 3-point range in the opening half, the TWU perimeter defense held the Aggies to just 1-of-14 from long-range in the second half.
TWU held a 38-22 advantage in points in the paint and an 11-8 advantage in points off turnovers.
The Pioneers return to action Saturday, Feb. 8, hosting Midwestern State in a 2 p.m. matchup.