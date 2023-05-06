Stars head coach Pete DeBoer recognized this week that his team has an eclectic makeup.
“We’ve got good groups,” DeBoer said. “We’ve got a good older group, we’ve got a good mid-range group, we’ve got the Finnish mafia there.”
And then Dallas has the Pavelskis, or at least those who currently hail from the Pavelski household.
It’s no secret that 19-year-old forward Wyatt Johnston, Dallas’ first-round pick in 2021, has spent this season living with veteran Joe Pavelski, who’s literally twice his age. It’s made for a fascinating mentee and mentor relationship. The two will head home after games and often reflect on the game before. They’ll watch highlights.
“I just kind of try to listen to him and learn from all his experiences,” Johnston said.
In Game 2 against Seattle, they had a similar experience. Both Pavelski and Johnston found the back of the net in a 4-2 win on Thursday. Johnston earned an assist on Pavelski’s fifth goal in two games.
“I don’t know what they’re eating in the Pavelski household, but it’s working,” Stars forward Tyler Seguin said.
It’s no surprise that Pavelski is having success in the series against Seattle. He has the third most postseason goals (69) among active players in the league. Playoff hockey, however, is supposed to be an adjustment for younger players. Johnston, with two playoff goals so far, is showing that he can handle the postseason.
Maybe it’s because Johnston has a quality beyond his years.
“I just try to do my best to kind of stay neutral. Not get too high, not get too low,” Johnston said calmly. “I think in the long run that helps a lot. Just staying neutral and not focusing on the past or the future. Just kind of staying in the moment … and not getting ahead of yourself.”
Even if he won’t look back at it, Johnston’s play in his first postseason is worth noting. He became the fifth teenager in franchise history to have multiple postseason goals in a season on Thursday. Both of those goals have come in the Stars’ last two playoff wins. He’s third among forwards this postseason in average time on the ice, behind only first linesmen Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson.
DeBoer said Johnston’s ability goes beyond the numbers. After Game 2, he even said without being prompted that Johnston should’ve been one of the three finalists for the Calder Trophy, which is awarded to the best rookie.
“He just keeps doing it every night,” DeBoer said of Johnston, who totaled 24 goals and 41 points in his first season. “And he does it in different ways. Greasy goal tonight around the net. He also is great defensively. He’s out with the goalie out the last two minutes of the game. He kills penalties for us. Not much else to say. He’s a great young player that we’re excited to see what he’s capable of turning into.”
It’s easy to believe that Johnston’s place of residence this year has contributed to his impressive rookie season. DeBoer and other Stars players have talked about the value of Pavelski’s leadership both on the bench and on the ice. Johnston gets the added benefit of leadership at home, too.
“Joe understands the importance of messaging and what he’s teaching Wyatt,” DeBoer said. “I think Wyatt is going to appreciate that down the road probably a lot more does than he does now. He’s a pretty smart kid but I think he’s going to really get it 10 years from now when he looks back and goes, ‘Wow, was I lucky to be in that situation with that guy.’”
In the meantime, it’s helping the Stars’ youngest skater play beyond his age.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.