North Texas coach Seth Littrell fired defensive coordinator Troy Reffett and offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder following the Mean Green's loss to UAB on Saturday.
The school made the announcement on Monday morning.
The question now is where Littrell goes from here.
It's a decision that will have a huge impact on the Mean Green and their chances to make a 4-8 season a blip on the radar. UNT won nine games in each of the last two seasons.
Here are a few quick points:
That OC spot is a tricky one for UNT
Littrell has mentioned on multiple occasions that it isn't easy to be an offensive coordinator working for an offensive-minded head coach.
Littrell's finger prints are all over UNT's offense. He's always said he isn't changing his system.
The trick for Littrell is finding a coordinator who is comfortable helping run the system and building a working relationship with him.
Littrell found the right formula for a couple of years with Graham Harrell. UNT improved dramatically with the two of them working together.
The feeling at the end of the 2018 season was that both parties wanted to move on.
Littrell mentioned in the offseason that he wanted to get back to some of the concepts that he used during his time as an offensive coordinator, including using tight ends more extensively and picking up the tempo.
The idea was that Reeder would help Littrell get to that point.
The two just never fit. Littrell mentioned in the offseason that he was considering calling plays.
Littrell declined to address publicly who was calling plays late in the season but spoke in a manner that made it clear that he was calling plays, or at least heavily influencing what UNT was calling.
The question now is how UNT will move forward. Will Littrell just flat out say that he is taking over as the Mean Green's play-caller and look for an up-and-coming coach like Harrell to take over as his offensive coordinator?
Will he hire an offensive coordinator and allow him to start out calling plays like he did with Reeder?
Is there a veteran coach out there he feels comfortable working with?
Those are questions Littrell will have to answer.
Littrell isn't working from a position of power
Littrell was in a terrific spot a year ago when he hired Reeder.
UNT was coming off a nine-win season, was highly successful offensively and had one of the nation's best quarterbacks returning in Mason Fine.
The Mean Green are not in nearly as promising of a position now.
Fine is gone and the Mean Green are coming off a four-win season.
UNT has some great facilities and a batch of good players returning, but there is little doubt the coordinator jobs are not as attractive now as they were just a few months ago.
UNT has a decision to make on a defensive system
Reffett served as UNT's co-defensive coordinator with Mike Ekeler in 2016, when the Mean Green tried to mesh two systems.
Reffett ran a 3-3-5 in each of his stops as a coordinator. Ekeler was better versed in a scheme with a four-man front.
UNT went all in on Reffett's system when Ekeler left for North Carolina after the 2016 season. The Mean Green played well in the scheme in 2018 while allowing 24.2 points per game.
UNT lost several key seniors who made that success possible, including cornerbacks Kemon Hall and Nate Brooks, as well as linebackers E.J. Ejiya and Brandon Garner and was never the same.
The question now is where UNT will turn and if it will change its scheme.
Will the Mean Green stick with the 3-3-5 that depends heavily on defensive backs who excel in man coverage and pressure schemes that cause chaos and turnovers?
Will UNT move to a more conventional scheme with a four-man front?
Those are all decisions Littrell will have to make.
Jeff Koonz, a former UNT assistant who has experience as a coordinator, was on the staff at Ole Miss last season and is likely back on the market after Matt Luke was let go.
Could Littrell go after Koonz, who was a well-respected member of the staff when he was at UNT?
It's just one possibility to consider as UNT moves forward.