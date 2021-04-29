There were plenty of position groups on North Texas’ roster last season that showed improvement.
One could make a pretty good argument that the Mean Green’s offensive line made the biggest jump of them all.
UNT allowed just 1.7 sacks per game, a total that ranked fourth in Conference USA behind its offensive front that helped clear the way for a running game that averaged a league high 230.2 yards per game.
Tackle Jacob Brammer was a second-team All-C-USA selection while Anterrious Gray and Manase Mose were honorable mention picks.
UNT’s front was expected to be one of its strengths again next season. That is still the case, but there is little doubt a wrench was thrown into the works recently when Gray announced that he is entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal.
UNT was set to have all five of its starters back up front. It’s now facing the prospect of having to replace a veteran in Gray, who was one of its anchors.
So where does UNT turn from here?
The good news is that the Mean Green are particularly deep on the interior of their offensive line. Mose started every game last season at center.
Chris Cassidy started the first two games of the season at right guard before Daizion Carroll took over and started the remainder of the year.
UNT had high hopes for Oklahoma State transfer Jacob Farrell. He played in the Mean Green’s loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl but has since left the program.
Farrell would have been an obvious replacement for Gray.
UNT still has several other options when it comes to finding a replacement for Gray.
Here is a look at a few of them:
Chris Cassidy, redshirt freshman
Cassidy played in all 10 of UNT’s games last season after being bumped out of the Mean Green’s lineup after two games.
The Angleton graduate is entering his third year in the program and has the requisite size at 6-foot-4 and 292 pounds. Cassidy will only get better as he gains experience and will get a chance to regain a spot in UNT’s lineup this fall.
Jett Duncan, freshman
Duncan was among UNT’s highest-rated offensive line recruits in its 2019 recruiting class. The former three-star prospect played in 10 games last season and was listed as Gray’s backup heading into the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
John Brunner, redshirt freshman
Brunner played in UNT’s season-opening win over Houston Baptist, his only appearance of the season. He was listed as UNT’s third-string right guard for the Myrle Beach Bowl.
Gabe Blair, freshman
Seeing a freshman offensive lineman start at the college level is unusual. Most need a year to grow and get stronger before they take on a major role.
Blair is the type of player who could be the exception to the rule. He’s already 6-foot-3 and 303 pounds. He also played for Denton Guyer, one of the elite high school programs in the state.
Blair was a first-team All-District 5-6A selection last season and an honorable mention pick on the Class 6A Associated Press Sports Editors All-State team. He had 15 scholarship offers when he committed to UNT.
UNT’s coaches told Blair during the recruiting process that they believe he can contribute as a freshman. Gray’s departure only increases that possibility.