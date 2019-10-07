The North Texas football team was off over the weekend after wrapping up nonconference play with a loss to Houston.
The Mean Green are 2-3 and 1-0 in Conference USA heading into a monster game at Southern Miss on Saturday.
But before we look forward, it's time for the weekly edition of What We Learned, a look back at the weekend for UNT and C-USA.
Here are the important notes and takeaways.
1. Southern Miss is getting Racheem Boothe back
The one big news tidbit to come out of the weekend in C-USA that is of particular interest to UNT fans is that Southern Miss is getting one of its top players back.
Patrick Magee down at the Sun Herald has the story today. Linebacker Racheem Boothe has missed two games and also left in the first half of Southern Miss' win over Troy.
Boothe hasn't played much, but has 10 tackles, three quarterback hurries and a forced fumble on the season. He posted 48 tackles and four sacks in 2018 on his way to earning honorable mention All-C-USA honors.
Don't let the stats fool you.
Boothe was the highest rated linebacker in C-USA last season by Pro Football Focus.
His return will be a huge boost for Southern Miss.
2. The East Division of C-USA isn't turning out as expected
In most seasons, the preseason media poll is a pretty accurate gauge of how conferences are going to play out.
This is not one of those years in C-USA's East Division.
Marshall was supposed to come out on top but only if it could hold off Florida International. Western Kentucky was expected to be mediocre in its first season under new coach Tyson Helton and a lot of people were ready to write of Florida Atlantic.
Three weeks into conference play, Western Kentucky is 3-0 in league play with a win over Florida International, which is 0-2. Florida Atlantic has won three straight to get to 3-2 and beat Charlotte in its conference opener.
Marshall lost its conference opener to Middle Tennessee, which was supposed to struggle without quarterback Brent Stockstill.
There is a long way to go, but it doesn't look like the division will play out as expected.
3. It's way too early to write off UAB
The UAB bandwagon was losing members left and right after the Blazers fell in a tight 20-13 game at Western Kentucky two weeks ago.
That loss doesn't look nearly as bad now.
C-USA's West Division has three teams that are still unbeaten. Louisiana Tech is 2-0, while both UNT and Southern Miss are both 1-0.
That doesn't mean UAB is out of it at 1-1 after beating Rice last week. Far from it.
The Blazers have a favorable C-USA schedule the next few weeks with games against UTSA and Old Dominion. UAB has a game against Tennessee on Nov. 2 sandwiched in, but there is a real chance UAB could head into its final four games in pretty good shape.
UAB has a game at Southern Miss, hosts Louisiana Tech and UTEP and then plays at UNT to wrap up the regular season on Nov. 30.
If UAB can take care of business the next couple of weeks before its game at Southern Miss, things could get interesting for the Blazers.
No one has run through the West Division of C-USA unbeaten in its current format. The last team to do it was Houston in 2011, back when Tulsa, SMU and Tulane were also in the league.