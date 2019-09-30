North Texas fell to Houston 46-25 on Saturday at Apogee Stadium and will now head into its bye week at 2-3 overall and 1-0 in Conference USA play.
The Mean Green will return to action on Oct. 12 in what looks like it will be a tough game at Southern Miss.
But before we turn the page, it's time for What We Learned, a look back at UNT's last game and what it means for the Mean Green.
1. Conference USA is having a really tough go of it
Conference USA was swept in three games against teams from the American Athletic Conference over the weekend.
UNT's loss to Houston was just part of the damage. Preseason East Division favorite Marshall was blown out 52-14 by Cincinnati while East Carolina edged Old Dominion 24-21.
C-USA is now 0-6 against the AAC this year and 0-17 against Power Five nonconference opponents.
The state of the league was the subject of our weekly column.
Records vs. Power 5 non-conference opponents & Notre Dame:@MountainWest 8-9@Big12Conference 6-4@SEC 6-5@American_Conf 6-12@pac12 5-3@bigten 4-5@SunBelt 3-7@theACC 3-8*@NDFootball 2-1@BYUfootball 2-2@MACSports 1-19@ConferenceUSA 0-17— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 30, 2019
*Doesn't include UNC-Wake contest
There's some good and bad news in the fact C-USA is having a tough season for UNT.
The lack of top-end teams in the league bodes well for UNT's chances to build on a win over UTSA and a 1-0 start.
The downside is that if UNT can pull off winning the C-USA title, the value of that championship could be lessened by the strength of the league.
UNT fans complained when the Mean Green won the Sun Belt in four straight seasons from 2001-04 that the conference was the weakest in college football and that there weren't any big nonconference wins that accompanied those titles.
If UNT does manage to win C-USA this year, it'll be right back in the same boat.
2. Michael Lawrence is going to play a large role the rest of the way
The big question when UNT lost Rico Bussey Jr. for the season following its loss to Cal was how the Mean Green would adjust without one of its top threats on the outside.
There appeared to be plenty of options, including Greg White and Austin Ogunmakin. Both are 6-3 and fit the profile for an outside receiver.
Freshman Deonte Simpson played for the first time against UTSA. Simpson has responded by catching three passes the last two weeks.
The solution doesn't appear to be any of those players, though. It's been Michael Lawrence who has seen his role grow.
Lawrence has started the last three games, including the last two in Bussey's spot. He led UNT with five catches in its win over UTSA and led in both catches (nine) and yards (120) in the Mean Green's loss to Houston.
Lawrence is a great all-around receiver. UNT just won't be as big on the outside with Lawrence starting there.
3. UNT's chemistry just isn't there yet
UNT's players and coaches have repeated the same evaluation in their three losses so far this season.
In so many words they have said they don't believe this team has gelled yet.
Quarterback Mason Fine and safety Khairi Muhammad said after UNT's loss to Houston that little mistakes are coming back to haunt the Mean Green.
The evidence is plain to see.
UNT gave up both a punt and kickoff return for touchdowns in its loss to Houston. SMU, Cal and Houston combined to outscore UNT 55-0 in the first quarter.
The Mean Green's offense that was expected to be prolific has also been held under 28 points in all three of UNT's losses.
One assumed that UNT might take some time to come together in a season it has a new offensive coordinator in Bodie Reeder and several new starters in key spots on defense.
The hope coming into the season was that UNT would be able to overcome some of those issues due to the fact the roster is loaded with so many seniors in key spots.
Those hopes went unfulfilled through the first five games of the season.
UNT had a chance to pick up a signature nonconference win in that span only to come up short in losses to SMU, Houston and Cal.
The Mean Green will have to hope that they come together quickly in conference play. UNT can't afford to continue having the same issues if it hopes to be a contender in C-USA.