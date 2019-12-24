Christmas morning is now just a few hours away. People across the country will soon tear into presents and see if they got what they wanted.
But what about the North Texas athletic department's top programs?
Those teams won't receive gifts, at least not in a conventional sense. All of them could use something, though, and were not talking socks.
Here's a look at what each should be hoping for this Christmas/the coming months.
1. A championship of some sort in football
One of the harder things to watch in the last year as far as UNT athletics goes was quarterback Mason Fine standing in front of a press conference talking about how not everything turns out like you want it to. Fine went on to talk about the disappointment of finishing his college career without winning a conference title or a bowl game.
It was gut wrenching.
Fine is one of the greatest players in UNT history and is just as good of a person.
UNT is now headed into coach Seth Littrell's fifth season. He's been terrific with the Mean Green and has built a solid program.
With that being said, a 4-8 finish this year was a disappointment. One can tell not winning an overall conference title or a bowl game in four seasons eats at Littrell.
He famously talked about winning a bowl game in his first season at UNT.
The Mean Green did win Conference USA's West Division in 2017 before getting run over by Florida Atlantic and Lane Kiffin in the conference title game.
UNT has had terrible luck when it comes to bowl matchups under Littrell. The Mean Green narrowly missed beating Army in Littrell's debut season in 2016 in what was a winnable game.
UNT was demolished by Troy and Utah State the next two seasons. The Mean Green lost Fine to injury early in its loss to Utah State.
UNT had no chance against the Aggies after that.
The fear for UNT now is that its chance for a breakout season is in the rear view mirror with Fine and a loaded senior class having just walked out the door.
A Conference USA title seems like a long shot next season considering UNT's roster. FAU will be loaded again next year. Southern Miss is set up for a big year as well. A bowl game could be in play for UNT if things work out, though.
It would do UNT a world of good to break through for the bowl win it has been aiming for since 2016.
2. A good conference season in men's basketball
UNT has won at least 20 games in back-to-back seasons and won the College Basketball Invitational two years ago under Grant McCasland.
What the Mean Green haven't done is make much of a dent in C-USA play. UNT has finished 8-10 in the league in each of the last two years and is 1-2 in the conference tournament in that span.
UTEP and Louisiana Tech look really good this year. Western Kentucky lost star forward Charles Bassey to injury but is still Western Kentucky.
A top-four finish in C-USA would be a huge step in the right direction for UNT and a gift no one in the program would return.
3. A winning conference season in women's basketball
UNT has been on a steady climb ever since Jalie Mitchell took over its women's basketball program ahead of the 2015-16 season.
The Mean Green have improved their win total every year and advanced to the final of the Women's Basketball Invitational at the end of last season.
What UNT hasn't done in four seasons under Mitchell is post a winning record in C-USA play.
The Mean Green finished 7-9 last year with senior guard Terriell Bradley leading the way. Bradley was a terrific player for UNT and one of the stars in C-USA.
UNT is 5-6 now and should be 6-6 heading into league play after a game against Texas A&M-Texarkana on Sunday.
The Mean Green have just one senior on the roster. A winning season in conference play would be a key milestone, ensure a third straight finish over .500 on the season overall and set UNT up well for the conference tournament.