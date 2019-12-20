North Texas brought back a familiar face for a second stint with the Mean Green on Thursday, when Clint Bowen returned as the team's defensive coordinator.
Bowen spent the 2011 season at UNT.
Now that everyone has had some time to digest where the Mean Green are headed, here are a few quick points on Bowen and where UNT stands in an offseason of change:
Bowen has enjoyed some success in a variety of spots
The easy thing to do when it comes to Bowen is to nitpick his history at Kansas.
Bowen served as the Jayhawks defensive coordinator multiple times under David Beaty, Charlie Weis and Mark Mangino.
Kansas wasn't always great defensively during that span but did some positive things during Bowen's time with the Jayhawks.
Coaching at Kansas in the Big 12 isn't easy.
The experience Bowen gained there should come in handy at UNT, where he will face another challenging situation. Defense is always going to be a secondary concern under an offensive-minded coach like Seth Littrell.
Bowen ended up at UNT the first time around after a one-year stint at Western Kentucky under Willie Taggart. Bowen took over what was statistically one of the worst defenses in the country and ended up ranked No. 68 nationally and third in the Sun Belt with an average of 380 yards allowed per game.
UNT is hoping for a similar turnaround after allowing 32.5 points per game this season.
The Mean Green didn't exactly set the world on fire in 2011 under Bowen, while allowing 30.7 points per game. One has to consider the circumstances, though. UNT was in its first season under Dan McCarney and was trying to find its footing.
Bowen used a 4-3 system in 2011
One of the big questions when it comes to Bowen is what type of system will he run.
UNT made a point of saying that he has run defenses with a three-man and four-man front in the past.
Bowen ran a 4-3 system in his one season with the Mean Green. UNT Hall of Famer Zach Orr was a sophomore in Bowen's first season at UNT and racked up 74 tackles in nine games.
UNT could be waiting on an OC in a bowl
It's been quite a while since Littrell fired his offensive and defensive coordinators.
Littrell was asked at his signing day press conference when he would have his staff in place. The indication all along was that UNT would have a defensive coordinator in place before it hired an offensive coordinator.
There was nothing preventing UNT from announcing both of its coordinators at once.
We are in the midst of bowl season.
It seems well within the realm of possibility that UNT could be waiting on a coach who is currently working for a team that is headed to a bowl game.