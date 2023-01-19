On Sunday, Sept. 12, 1993, Lin Elliott, a second-year kicker out of Texas Tech who the year before had set a franchise record by making 13 field goals in a row, missed attempts of 42 and 30 yards in a 13-10 loss to Buffalo.
Two days later, the Cowboys tried out eight kickers before tapping 37-year-old Eddie Murray as Elliott’s replacement on the spot.
On Wednesday out at the Star, the Cowboys didn’t audition any such chorus line, but they did sign Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad, basically as an insurance policy for the divisional game against the 49ers in case matters gets worse with Brett Maher. As if they could.
If you’re wondering how he remains employed, I can only assume it’s because of one or more of the following reasons:
- Not one of Maher’s world-record four missed extra points in a 31-14 win over Tampa Bay cost the Cowboys the game.
- Maher’s track record is better than Elliott’s was.
- Eddie Murray is now 66.
- Mike McCarthy is more touchy-feely than Jimmy Johnson.
On that last point, there’s certainly no doubt. Underneath McCarthy’s big, teddy bear exterior is teddy bear stuffing. Essentially, he’s Wade Phillips with a better plan. Culture means everything to him, possibly to the Cowboys’ detriment. Over the last three seasons, it’s occasionally seemed as if he’s failed to deliver a message with the appropriate sense of urgency. Busting a few chops certainly makes fans and sportswriters feel better, anyway.
No one ever questioned Jimmy’s willingness to send a message or bruise an ego. Remember the asthma field? Can you imagine what would have happened to Maher if he’d missed four extra points for Jimmy? He wouldn’t have made another week on the roster.
He wouldn’t have made the flight home.
Of course, the question is, which approach is best? Jimmy won a couple of Super Bowls and served up another for Barry Switzer, but his old-school method is out of style in coaching circles these days. Maybe McCarthy’s patience is really what’s required, although I suppose you could argue that the fact they kept sending Maher back out there constituted cruel and unusual punishment. I mean, at some point you have to put the man out of everyone’s misery.
Needing answers, I decided to seek professional help. No, not for me. Try to pay attention.
Dr. Julie Bell, founder and president of The Mind of a Champion and author of Performance Intelligence at Work, works with athletes and business professionals to “deliver their best performance when it matters most,” as it says on her website. An Oklahoma State grad, she earned a masters in sports psychology at Virginia, where she studied under Bob Rotella, a golfer’s favorite shrink.
Although she’s never worked with the Cowboys or any of their players, “Dr. Julie,” as she calls herself on her website, lives in Dallas and is a Cowboys fan.
So she witnessed Maher’s public humiliation on TV.
“Very painful to watch,” she said.
From my seat in the pressbox, it was hard to tell what was going on with Maher on his four misses. Dr. Julie didn’t try to read his body language. But, from her experience, she can guess where his head must have been at.
“His thoughts had changed that voice in his head,” she said, “from ‘Do this’ to ‘Don’t do that.’ He went from playing to win to not playing to lose.
“Real subtle things.”
The way Dr. Julie explained it, Maher was watching the wrong movies in his mind. When he’s going well, as he did in the regular season, making 29 of 32 field goal attempts and 50 of 53 extra points, he’s visualizing his greatest hits on a closed loop. After his first miss Monday — probably ever since his missed extra point against Washington — Maher no doubt started reliving what was going wrong instead of everything that had gone right.
“By the end of the night,” she said, “he could have had a hundred misses in his mind. When I work with players, I tell them to take that tape out. Put in a new one.
“Remember what it’s like to be great.”
Hard to do that when you’re getting torched on social media and on live TV. And it wasn’t just Peyton Manning leaping from his seat and yelling, “Can you get cut at halftime of a playoff game?” The camera also caught Dak Prescott spiking his helmet after Maher’s third miss.
The fact that the Cowboys appear to be sticking with Maher not only shows great confidence in his talent, Dr. Julie said, it’s “wonderful” as long as he employs the same discipline getting back on track that he displayed throughout the season.
Go back to the kicks he’s made and practice the routine. Not just the physical, but the mental, as well.
All of which is good advice, but I had to know Dr. Julie’s professional opinion:
Would she cut Maher?
“I’m not the owner of the team,” she said, laughing nervously. “If he’s working with somebody, I would absolutely have every reason to continue.
“If he’s not . . .”
Before hanging up, I assured Dr. Julie that I’d give the Cowboys her number. As much as I hate to admit it, I think I’d stick with Maher, too. He’s been great this season. Just in case, though, I’d activate Vizcaino and keep him handy. And if Maher screws up again and the Cowboys still win, I’d have kickers lined up like Rockettes at the next practice.
By the way: Replacing Elliott with Murray back in ‘93 worked out pretty well for Jimmy. Murray put together the best season of a long career and kicked three field goals in the Super Bowl. Boy, those were the days. Seemed like the Cowboys could do no wrong. They’ve been regressing to the mean ever since.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.