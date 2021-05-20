There wasn’t a state champion crowned in baseball last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Technically, that means the Argyle Eagles are still the two-time defending Class 4A champs dating back to 2018, and they expect to win a third title this year. The next step toward that goal is to knock off the No. 10 team in the state.
Argyle, which has lost just 12 games over the past four seasons but was unranked by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association entering this year’s postseason, will meet Benbrook in a Class 4A Region I quarterfinal this weekend. The best-of-three series will be played at Boswell High School, with Game 1 scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Game 2 is slated for noon on Saturday. If needed, Game 3 will follow.
“We only have one goal. It’s that way every single year, and the kids know it,” Argyle coach Ricky Griffin said. “Benbrook is a confident team, though. They aren’t going to be wowed by us. They are going in expecting to win, and anytime you play someone confident like that, you have to match or rise above that — or you will be in trouble.”
Benbrook (27-8-1) is a 2019 regional finalist and comes in having knocked off Iowa Park 10-3 in a decisive Game 3 to win the area title. Both Bobcats’ playoff series have gone three games, but what makes them so dangerous is their deep rotation. Dallas Baptist signee Devin Bennett leads a stable of arms that includes Devin Jennings and Payton Poole. Argyle should expect to see any combination of those three pitchers this weekend.
At the plate, Poole has 10 homers. Ian Salazar went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs in Game 3 on Saturday.
The Bobcats’ pitchers will definitely be tested against an Argyle offense that is starting to gel this postseason. The Eagles swept Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis and Burkburnett by a combined score of 47-1. The Eagles have four players batting at or above .400, including Tyler Grubbs, who is batting .427. Chase Wohnoutka is batting .402.
On the mound, the Eagles don’t have a pitcher with an ERA higher than 1.901. Trevor Duck has 67 strikeouts, and Evan Brandt has recorded 53 with a .931 ERA. Park Prater has a .900 ERA.
“I really like our pitching. Pitching and defense have been great all season, and we have three lefties and a senior right-hander in the bullpen who have done nothing but come in and close out games,” Griffin said. “Over the last few series, our offense has really come on. If we can keep our offense going, we’ll be tough to beat.”