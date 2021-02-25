McKINNEY — Adversity is something Ponder has not faced much of this season.
The Lady Lions have routinely blown teams out this year, including a staggering 90-point victory over Dallas Madison in the bi-district round.
But on Thursday night, nothing seemed to go right for Ponder. Multiple players were in foul trouble, shots weren’t falling and calls weren’t going the Lady Lions’ way.
“Nothing went right, hardly,” Ponder coach Jimmy Avery admitted.
Avery wanted his team to get a dose of adversity — and that is exactly what Ponder got in its third-round playoff game against Rains.
The Lady Lions led by less than 10 for most of the first half before using a third-quarter run to pull away for a 53-36 victory in the Class 3A Region II quarterfinal at McKinney North High School.
“Playing with all the fouls and all the heckling behind the bench — free throws wouldn’t go in, we didn’t make many shots, we didn’t shoot well, we had too many turnovers — but we still got it done somehow,” Avery said. “It’s going to help tremendously. Any time you have adversity like that and can battle through it — in golf it’s hard to shoot 65 two days in a row. When you shoot 72 you’re going to come back and shoot 65. That’s what I plan on us doing.
“We needed some adversity tonight. It’s hard on this old man, but really, it’s going to make our team better.”
Ponder guard Karly Ivy battled foul problems all game and picked up her third foul late in the second quarter. She still managed to score 11 of her 13 points in the first half to steady the Lady Lions’ offense.
Ivy eventually was called for her fourth foul in the second half, but she avoided fouling out.
“It’s hard mentally,” Ivy said of being in foul trouble. “Our whole game is to stay aggressive and get after them. It’s really hard to do that whenever you’re in foul trouble. It was frustrating, but I worked through it. My teammates kept me positive and we got through it.”
Ponder took a 30-20 lead into halftime after Riley Jackson knocked down a late 3-pointer just before the second quarter ended.
The Lady Lions then went on an 11-2 run in the third quarter to effectively put the game out of Rains’ reach, a stretch that was punctuated by Tate Wells’ driving layup in transition. Her acrobatic shot gave Ponder a 43-24 lead that it never relinquished.
“That [run] gave us a lot of energy,” said Wells, who finished with a team-high 14 points. “When we’re making shots, we’re really hyped up and ready to go.”
Kenzie Crider had seven points for the Lady Lions in the win, while Kassi Ballard and Riley Jackson added six points apiece.
Ponder improved to 27-3 overall with the victory, which was the Lady Lions’ 12th consecutive win.
Next up for the Lady Lions is a date with No. 3-ranked Winnsboro in the region semifinal. That game is set for 4 p.m. Saturday at Prosper High School.
And now that Ponder has gotten a fresh taste of adversity, the Lady Lions are only that much more ready for what will likely be one of their toughest games all season.
“We’re hungry for a challenge,” Ivy said. “We’re going to continue to work. We thrive on adversity. It’s tough for us, but we know that’s what we need — and we’re not going to stop no matter who the competition is.”