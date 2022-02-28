His retirement papers are filed, but Jim Avery hasn't ruled out a return to coaching.
After 37 years and 869 wins at various posts, Avery is still open to leading a Texas girls basketball program to another postseason run.
But it won't be at Ponder.
Avery, 61, stepped down as the Lions' coach after a successful five-year stint that ended after Saturday's Class 3A Region II championship loss to Winnsboro.
Ponder posted a 60-4 record in district play in Avery's tenure, where the Lions enjoyed multiple deep playoff runs, including a 2021 appearance in the Class 3A championships at the Alamodome.
"Thirty-seven years is quite a spell to do anything," Avery said. "I just knew it was time to leave Ponder. I've filed for retirement , so I am ready to pull the trigger.
But you never know what can happen down the road. I might just take the year off and go from there."
Ponder loses a deep and talent-rich senior class that includes Tate Wells and Kassi Ballard, who combined for 3,000 career points.
"My first season here they were in eighth grade and we knew they were a really good group," Avery said. "We wanted to coach them through."
Avery's daughter, Ellyn Avery, was his primary assistant coach in his five years seasons at Ponder.
He may have stayed at his previous job at Class 6A Trophy Club Nelson, but Avery said the school district had a nepotism policy that prevented him from hiring Ellyn as an assistant coach following her playing career at Sul Ross State.
The Avery's instead teamed up in rural Ponder, where they enjoyed the sort of success they had in West Texas at Tuscola Jim Ned and Grady.
Avery helped Jim Ned to capture a 2008 state title and reach the 2012 state semifinals before he and Ellyn, a then-high school senior, made the move to Grady for the 2012-2013 season.
"This was a good place for us to coach together," Avery said of Ponder. "We had a good run."
Ponder has not yet named Avery's replacement.
RYAN COLLINGWOOD can be reached at 940-566-6869 and on Twitter at @sports_drc.