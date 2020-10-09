AUBREY — Excitement had been brewing inside Chaparral Stadium on Friday night for most of the second half.
Aubrey was on the cusp of claiming just its second win over Celina in program history — and everyone wearing red and blue could sense it.
So, when senior quarterback Jaxon Holder took the final snap and kneeled the ball to seal the victory, the excitement finally bubbled over.
The Chaparrals' bench spilled onto the field as the clock hit zero, led by coach Keith Ivy.
High-fives and hugs were aplenty, as Aubrey knocked off Celina 36-27 for the first time since 1993.
"I'm so proud of this team," Holder said. "They come every single day ready to play. We aren't afraid of anybody.
"This is the biggest win in my career, no question. I think it's one of the biggest wins in the history of this school. It's unbelievable to be a part of it, and it's a huge confidence builder going forward."
Facing a fourth-and-three late in the fourth quarter, Holder made the play that effectively iced the game. The Dallas Baptist baseball commit rolled out to his right on a play-action fake, hitting Braylon Colgrove in stride to move the chains.
Martavious Hill punched it in from one yard out on the next play for his third touchdown of the night, putting the Chaparrals up by two possessions.
"It's an awesome win, first of all," Ivy said. "That's a big one for our program and our season. Their efforts were outstanding tonight. They were on a mission to beat Celina. We haven't done it. I just can't say enough about them right now."
Aubrey trailed 20-14 at halftime, but outscored Celina 16-0 in the third quarter to gain control of the game.
After the Chaparrals kicked a field goal to trim the deficit to 20-17, JJ Cooke broke free for a 59-yard touchdown to put Aubrey up 23-20.
But it was Colgrove who delivered the knockout blow on the Chaparrals' next drive. Aubrey's speedy running back got to the edge, hurdled a Celina defender and outran the Bobcats' secondary for the 65-yard score.
The Chaparrals took a 30-20 lead on the play, and they never looked back.
"It's really exciting," Colgrove said. "We weren't expected to win, but we proved everyone wrong that said we couldn't win."
Aubrey ended the night with 400 total yards, tallying 302 on the ground. Three different players scored in the win.
The Chaparrals' defense, meanwhile, made the plays when they had to, making several key third and fourth down stops while forcing three turnovers.
Aubrey improved to 6-1 overall with the victory and 1-0 in District 4-4A Division II play.
And, at the end of the night, the win was Ivy's first over Celina since taking over as the Chaparrals' coach in 2014.
But perhaps more important, it gives Aubrey an inside track to its first district title in more than a decade.
"It's just a hurdle we've never crossed," Ivy said. "These guys have worked their tails off, especially this senior group. To finally get that win over a great program and football team is amazing. It means a lot for us moving forward."